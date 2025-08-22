NFL Power Rankings: Final AFC QB rankings before the 2025 season begins

The start of the 2025 NFL Season is right around the corner. Let's power rank the AFC quarterbacks before the regular season. The AFC might be the deepest conference of the two for the 2025 NFL Season, as there is a ton of young QB talent, and certain teams could really make things interesting.

The AFC has been dominated by Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs for years, but could that be coming to an end soon? We've seen the Chiefs barely scrape by in recent years, and them getting blown out in Super Bowl LIX revealed more problems than solutions.

The start of the regular season is right around the corner. Let's unveil our final AFC quarterback rankings for the 2025 NFL Season.

Final AFC quarterback rankings for the 2025 NFL Season

16. Cam Ward, Tennessee Titans

Cam Ward has not taken a snap in an NFL game before, so we aren't going to rank him any higher than last for the time being. There is a legitimate chance that he'll end up leaping a few spots when the 2025 season is over, though. Ward and the Titans are in a legitimate rebuild and might take a few years to truly get going, so patience is necessary.

15. Daniel Jones, Indianapolis Colts

Officially named the starting QB of the Indianapolis Colts, Daniel Jones is still among the worst QBs in the NFL and honestly might be one of the worst players in the league, period. Jones is likely getting benched at some point this year, so perhaps Anthony Richardson has one last shot when Jones inevitably gets booted out of the lineup.

14. Justin Fields, New York Jets

Justin Fields is a bad quarterback, folks. He's on his third team in as many years for a reason. Fields simply can't see the field at an NFL-caliber level, so he holds onto the ball for too long and ends up relying on his legs too much. Justin Fields is also just not a capable and consistent passer outside of a few splash plays here and there. The Jets are going nowhere with Fields under center.

13. Joe Flacco, Cleveland Browns

A fine backup, Joe Flacco is the starting QB of the Cleveland Browns, but with two rookies behind him, you get the sense that the Browns will turn to Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel at some point in the 2025 NFL Season. Heck, this might be Flacco's last year in the NFL.