NFL Power Rankings: Final AFC QB rankings before the 2025 season begins

12. Geno Smith, Las Vegas Raiders

I really do not get the fascination with Geno Smith. There is a reason why the Seattle Seahawks traded him to the Las Vegas Raiders for a third-round pick. He's a below-average QB with an average ceiling and is in his mid-30s. There really isn't much left to talk about here with Smith. The Raiders did upgrade their QB position from last year, but in the deep AFC, Smith and the Raiders are not going anywhere and are again staring down a losing season.

11. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars

Trevor Lawrence, as we know, has all the tools to be a great QB in this league, but the dysfunction of the Jacksonville Jaguars' franchise has thrown a massive wrench into Lawrence's career, but some of the blame should fall on the QB himself. We'll see of first-year head coach Liam Coen ends up being what Lawrence and the Jags need, but at this point, he's nothing more than an average QB approaching the 2025 NFL Season.

10. Drake Maye, New England Patriots

An encouraging QB on his rookie deal, Drake Maye now has Mike Vrabel as his head coach and Josh McDaniels as his offensive coordinator, so Maye is in great hands and is going to take a leap in the 2025 NFL Season. He's 10th in our power rankings right now but is absolutely going to move up a few slots. Buy Drake Maye stock, as his rookie season was better than you think.

9. Aaron Rodgers, Pittsburgh Steelers

Aaron Rodgers did throw for 28 touchdown passes in the 2024 NFL Season with the New York Jets, so the Pittsburgh Steelers may get a competent passer for a year, but Rodgers is a one-year rental and is not nearly the QB he once was, so this could end up aging poorly for Pittsburgh. Rodgers is a good ways down in our AFC quarterback rankings.