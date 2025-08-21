NFL Predictions: Last-place teams that could make the playoffs in 2025

We could see some rare last-place teams actually making the playoffs in the 2025 NFL Season. Let's get into them here.

Could it actually happen? The Los Angeles Chargers and Washington Commanders, from 2023 into 2024, did go from last into the postseason, so yes, it is possible. Only time will tell if we could see this happen in 2025.

But with how much parity exists in today's NFL, we could indeed see a few last-place teams from the 2024 NFL Season making it to the playoffs in the 2025 NFL Season.

Last-place teams having a shot at the playoffs in the 2025 NFL Season?

New England Patriots (4-13 in 2024)

The New England Patriots might still be a year away, but they do have a path to the playoffs. With Mike Vrabel as the head coach and Josh McDaniels back as the offensive coordinator, the Patriots do have a playoff-caliber staff, which is huge.

In the offseason, they addressed the offensive line and added more play-making talent around Drake Maye. It's not at all crazy to suggest that Maye makes a huge leap in year two and ends up a top 10-15 QB when the 2025 season is over.

Defensively, New England is solid, and if all of these starts align, a 10-7, Wild Card season is on the table.

Las Vegas Raiders (4-13 in 2024)

I am lower on the Las Vegas Raiders than most, but Geno Smith and Pete Carroll have done some winning together. In Seattle, Smith and Carroll went 18-17 together, and in those games, Smith threw for 55 touchdowns against 21 interceptions for a 97.3 passer rating. Across a 17-game season, this duo was on pace for a 9-8 record with Smith throwing 26 touchdowns against 10 interceptions.

If that's what the Raiders get in 2025, they could sneak into the playoffs, but I do wonder about this team's viability with their subpar offensive line and shaky defense. There is a path, though.

San Francisco 49ers (6-11 in 2024)

The San Francisco 49ers have an easy schedule and a head coach who wins a lot and who has appeared in two Super Bowls. The 49ers have already endured an insane amount of injuries before the season begins, but this team could simply be well-coached enough to win most of their games in 2025.

No one would truly be shocked if this team ended up winning 10 games in 2025 and sliding into a Wild Card berth. At the end of the day, this team still does have Kyle Shanahan, Brock Purdy, Trent Williams, George Kittle, Fred Warner, and Christian McCaffrey. It's a good team.

If San Fran can get healthier, they'll be a viable team and get into the playoffs.