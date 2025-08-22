NFL Power Rankings: Final AFC QB rankings before the 2025 season begins

8. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins

If nothing else, and I have said this before, Tua Tagovailoa is not a loser. In each year of his NFL career, he's got a winning record, so that has to be good for something, right? Well, the main issue with Tagovailoa is the clear injury history and overall inability to establish himself as a high-end quarterback.

But not every QB in the NFL is a high-end guy. Tua Tagovailoa should hold down a starting job for years to come, but the Miami Dolphins could look to make some major changes if they aren't in the postseason in 2025. Tagovailoa is a fine QB. He's eighth in our power rankings.

7. CJ Stroud, Houston Texans

After a regression in 2024, CJ Stroud takes a little hit in our AFC quarterback rankings. Yes, he's a good QB, but he and the Texans' offense took a huge step back last year. The remade offensive line could be what fixes things, but Stroud himself has to take a leap. Now that he's entering his third year in the NFL and has a taste of what it's like to play both good and bad, this could be his best year. If so, the Texans could vault into contender status.

6. Bo Nix, Denver Broncos

Over the final eight games of the 2024 regular season, Bo Nix was on a 45-touchdown pace, which is insane production. Nix and the Denver Broncos are on the right track for 2025, and Nix not only proved a ton of people wrong, but he's got a ton of room for growth in the 2025 NFL Season and could edge up a spot or two in our power rankings months from now.

5. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

This is Justin Herbert's ceiling in the AFC. He's been the same QB each year of his career and does not seem to have that extra gear. Besides being big and having a rocket arm, what makes him an elite QB as some label him?