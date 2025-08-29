NFL Power Rankings: Final AFC South roster rankings before 2025 season

Going into the 2025 season, few divisions seem to be as predictable as the AFC South. The Houston Texans have ascended to the top of this division the past couple of years after their surprise 2023 campaign. CJ Stroud has completely shifted the trajectory of the franchise after the disastrous situation with Deshaun Watson.

But what about the rest of this division?

The Colts, Jaguars, and Titans have been varying levels of competitive in the past five years, but none of those teams seem to be in a great spot going into the 2025 campaign. Is this going to be the Texans' division once again in 2025? We're ranking each roster in the AFC South ahead of the 2025 season in our latest NFL Power Rankings.

NFL Power Rankings: AFC South roster rankings for 2025

4. Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans have something the Indianapolis Colts (probably) don't: A possible franchise quarterback. The Titans also have one of the oldest rosters in the NFL this season, which is extremely odd for a team that is coming off of having the #1 pick in the draft and almost no playoff aspirations.

The new regime, led by GM Mike Borgonzi, is going to be hard at work trying to fix this roster over the next couple of years. They've got some pieces on both sides of the ball, but the fact that this is one of just five rosters in the NFL with 15 or more players age 29 or older...well, it's not great.

Basically, what the Titans are doing is trying to get the floor as high as possible for this year to make the environment as solid as possible for Cam Ward, but they'll be doing a lot of remodeling after this year. As far as true long-term pieces, this team doesn't have a ton. They lack true long-term pieces at receiver, edge rusher, and cornerback. And the jury is out on Dan Moore at left tackle, which gives this team a royal flush of question marks at the NFL's premier positions until Cam Ward proves otherwise.

3. Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts are obviously held back by the quarterback position, but that's far from the only question mark on this roster in 2025.

The Colts have some new pieces starting on the offensive line this year, most notably with Tanor Bortolini starting at center in place of the departed Ryan Kelly.

Other than those question areas, this Colts roster is actually pretty underrated. They've got a potential breakout player off the edge in 2024 first-round pick Laiatu Latu. They've got a couple of new pieces in the secondary in veterans Charvarius Ward and Cam Bynum who bring playmaking ability to that group.

The skill players for the Colts are outstanding, so really it's a matter of whether or not a quarterback can keep this ship afloat. And right now, that's a big question.