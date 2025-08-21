NFL Power Rankings: Final division power rankings before the regular season

4. NFC East

The NFC East is fourth in our divisional power rankings. Both Philadelphia and Washington were in the NFC Championship Game in 2024, so that does bode well for the division itslelf, but Dallas and New York are extremely flawed to say the least.

I would also expect a bit of a Super Bowl hangover from the Eagles, as they did lose notable talent in the offseason. This division also does contain some high-end QB talent compared to other divisions, so that's why we've ranked them in the top-half as well.

3. NFC North

The third-ranked division in our power rankings is the tough, rugged NFC North, featuring some of the best teams in the NFL. The Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers are the top teams in this division, but the Minnesota Vikings might not skip a beat with JJ McCarthy under center, and the Chicago Bears really do have a ton of talent.

This could be one of the rare divisions where all four teams make the playoffs, and that would be the first time in the seven-team playoff format we've seen something like that. Three of these four teams also have young, encouraging QBs as well.

2. AFC North

Aside from the Cleveland Browns, the AFC North is an impressive division. The Baltimore Ravens are the best team here, but also might be the best team in the NFL. They've got a two-time MVP in Lamar Jackson and a loaded defense.

The Cincinnati Bengals do have serious defensive questions but are absolutely loaded on offense and could ride that top unit to yet another winning season, though they have not been in the playoff since 2022.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have not finished with a losing record in the Mike Tomlin era, so that's good for something, though everyone can see that this isn't a Super Bowl contender, but rather a steady, stable franchise. The AFC North, however, isn't the best division in our power rankings for the 2025 NFL Season.

1. AFC West

It's quite obvious that the AFC West is the best division in football. Back in 2024, all of the Chiefs, Chargers, and Broncos won double-digit games and advanced to the playoffs. Furthermore, the Las Vegas Raiders did get better in the offseason, as they hired Pete Carroll and traded for Geno Smith.

While Vegas is still the worst team in the division, the duo of Carroll and Smith can stabilize them for a couple of seasons, and when you look at the sheer head coach talent in the AFC West, it's hard to argue with this ranking. Andy Reid, Sean Payton, Jim Harbaugh, and Pete Carroll may all end up in the Hall of Fame when it's said and done.

For many reasons, the AFC West is the best division in football for the 2025 NFL Season.