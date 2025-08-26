NFL Power Rankings: Final head coach rankings for the 2025 season

There are many quality head coaches in the NFL. Let's power rank them approaching the 2025 NFL Season. As we know, no team is going to sustain success without a competent head coach, and they come in many different flavors.

But what we have seen in recent years are teams going more for an offensive-minded coach, and this was started when the LA Rams hired Sean McVay nearly a decade ago. Some teams have tried to copycat the Rams to no avail, but others have done much better for themselves.

As the regular season creeps up, let's power rank the head coaches one final time for the 2025 season.

Power ranking NFL head coaches for the 2025 season

Unranked: Ben Johnson, Liam Coen, Aaron Glenn, Kellen Moore, Brian Schottenheimer

Five head coaches in the NFL right now are in their first gig, so for the time being we'll leave them as unranked, but there may not be a coach under more pressure than Ben Johnson, who has the tall task of trying to get the Chicago Bears' franchise right alongside Caleb Williams.

Kellen Moore seems to have gotten a terrible hand in year one, as the New Orleans Saints could be the worst team in football, and all of Liam Coen, Aaron Glenn, and Brian Schottenheimer have uphill battles.

27. Brian Callahan, Tennessee Titans

Brian Callahan is still a bit unproven and is mostly an unknown at this point, but he went just 3-14 in his first year as the Titans' head coach.

26. Brian Daboll, New York Giants

Brian Daboll is a bad head coach, folks. Sure, they might have something there with Jaxson Dart, but have Daboll and GM Joe Schoen really done enough to warrant another year together in 2026? The New York Giants are simply a mess overall.

25. Dave Canales, Carolina Panthers

Dave Canales might have something respectable brewing with Bryce Young, but the 2025 NFL Season is going to be the major tell if that is the case. Canales seems to be an upbeat, positive, but necessarily harsh coach, and that could be a great combination, but he's only 25th in our rankings for now.