NFL Power Rankings: Final GM rankings before the 2025 regular season

24. Andrew Berry, Cleveland Browns

It’s hard to find positives with Andrew Berry and the work he has done with the Cleveland Browns at this point. The main issue here is obviously the Deshaun Watson trade blowing up in their faces, as virtually no one saw that coming, but Berry pulled the trigger on it and basically discarded Baker Mayfield, who might now be a top-10 QB in the NFL. Berry figures to get the entire 2025 NFL Season and perhaps even the 2026 NFL Draft, but does he have the knowledge and expertise to fix this franchise again?

23. Chris Grier, Miami Dolphins

This could be the worst Miami Dolphins roster we have seen in quite some time, and there have been a slew of questionable decisions from Grier in recent memory. You get the sense that if the Dolphins start out slow in the 2025 NFL Season, which is likely given their hollow roster, both Grier and head coach Mike McDaniel could be shown the door. The Dolphins could be the a very logical candidate to be heavy sellers at the 2025 NFL trade deadline.

22. Jerry Jones, Dallas Cowboys

Jerry Jones loves the attention and clearly does not care as much about fielding a competitive roster, as Micah Parsons is still without a deal, and the Cowboys roster is just not great. Sure, they traded for George Pickens, but the rest of the roster is pretty flawed, and there just isn’t any reason to believe any further in Jones. He’s 22nd in our power rankings and has built a below-average team for 2025.

21. Terry Fontenot, Atlanta Falcons

Terry Fontenot has simultaneously built what could be a breakout team in 2025 but has also built what could be one of the five worst teams in the NFL. Atlanta has a ton of high-end weapons on offense and may now have a franchise QB in Michael Penix Jr. Fontenot rebuilt the defensive line in free agency as well, so it’s not like he wasn’t active in trying to fix the mess that he partly created. With a decent shot at ranking higher on this list at this time next year, Fontenot is still ranked lower for now.