NFL Power Rankings: Final wide receiver rankings before the regular season

There are a ton of high-end wide receivers in the NFL. We power ranked them ahead of the 2025 NFL Season. It really does feel like the NFL is becoming a wide receiver league, and it feels like there has never been more WR talent across the NFL.

NFL defenses are trying to stop the passing attack, so we have also seen a revival of the run game. At the end of the day, the old saying of "...defense wins championships" still applies, but you have to wonder if all of these high-powered offense can sustain themselves for the long-term.

We power ranked the best receivers in the NFL approaching the 2025 season. Let's get into it here.

Power ranking the best wide receivers in the NFL for the 2025 season

10. Nico Collins, Houston Texans

Breaking out in 2023, Nico Collins has nearly 150 receptions and just over 2,300 yards in the last two seasons for the Houston Texans, but he's done this in just 27 total regular season games. Collins has established himself as a no. 1 WR and a true "X" at the position.

He's a true alpha and one of the best receivers in the NFL.

9. Malik Nabers, New York Giants

Malik Nabers being out to catch over 100 passes for over 1,200 yards with the QB play the New York Giants had in 2024 is a flat-out miracle and might honestly be more of a testament to how good Nabers truly is.

It feels like it's only a matter of time before he's catching passes from rookie QB Jaxson Dart. Nabers averaged 80.3 yards per game and caught an impressive 64.1% of his targets from the below-average Giants' QBs in the 2024 NFL Season. He's just inside the top-10 in our receiver power rankings approaching the 2025 NFL Season.

Nabers was targeted a whopping 170 times in his rookie season, and that number could honestly jump in 2025.