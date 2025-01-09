There were a ton of stellar head coaching jobs in the NFL this year, but also a lot of poor ones. Let's power-rank all 32 head coaches once more. Being a head coach in the NFL is one of the hardest jobs in sports, and it's why there seem to be 5-8 openings every single cycle.

It's not a shock, as coaching 53 grown men has to have it's tough times. Well, the 2024 NFL regular season brought a ton of notable coaching jobs that other teams surely envy. There were also some disastrous head coaching jobs that saw some get fired in the season.

Let's power rank all 32 initial head coaches one last time in the 2024 regular season.

NFL Power Rankings: Final head coach rankings of the 2024 regular season

32. Jerod Mayo, New England Patriots

It was hard to like much of anything from the brief Jerod Mayo era in New England. The Patriots parted ways with Mayo earlier this week, and while some thought he was dealt a tough hand, he also didn't show a whole lot to indicate he knew how to lead an NFL team.

Being that the Pats also seemed to strike gold with Drake Maye in the 2024 NFL Draft, I would tend to agree with the move to replace Mayo and bring in someone who may have a better plan of how to develop Maye properly. Mayo could get another shot to be a head coach down the line, but this was not a good head coach in the 2024 NFL Season.

31. Matt Eberflus, Chicago Bears

Matt Eberflus just did not seem to ever put it together for the Chicago Bears. After their Thanksgiving Day debacle against the Detroit Lions, Eberflus was let go, and it was the right move and perhaps a bit overdue. The Bears will now embark on the most crucial offseason of their franchise's history, and I am not sure Eberflus is even going to get a defensive coordinator position for 2025.

Someone who simply might not be a good head coach in the NFL may have to restart his coaching career in the NFL. The Matt Eberflus Bears were a painful watch.

30. Dennis Allen, New Orleans Saints

Dennis Allen has never broken through as a competent head coach in the NFL. He has now coached the Oakland Raiders and the New Orleans Saints during his time in the NFL, and he found little success at either stop. It might be the end of the road for Allen as a head coach in the NFL going forward.

29. Brian Daboll, New York Giants

I tend to not be too tough on Brian Daboll given the roster he was dealing with, but it's not like Daboll did himself any favors in 2024, either. Somehow surviving into 2025, Daboll and the Giants have to probably turn into a playoff team if the former Coach of the Year wants to keep his job beyond next season.

28. Doug Pederson, Jacksonville Jaguars

Squandering a team with a ton of roster talent, Doug Pederson was let go by the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jags broke out in 2022 and won the AFC South, but the collapse ended up beginning about halfway through the 2023 NFL Season, and it's been a mess ever since.

27. Brian Callahan, Tennessee Titans

I am not sure if there was any 'good' to take from the 2024 Tennessee Titans. They do hold the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, but that's about it. The Titans shockingly fired GM Ran Carthon earlier this week but might not have the right head coach in place with Brian Callahan.

26. Antonio Pierce, Las Vegas Raiders

Two things can be true here; Antonio Pierce was a terrible head coach, but the Las Vegas Raiders' roster was also terrible. There was regression across the board in 2024, the first full year that Pierce was a head coach in the NFL. He was fired earlier this week in a move that had to be made.

25. Kevin Stefanski, Cleveland Browns

Kevin Stefanski will be brought back in 2025. While I do believe Stefanski is a very good head coach, as he's got the past success to show for it, some might think that it could be time for fresh blood in Cleveland. The Browns have to get the QB position in a decent spot this year and look to move on from Deshaun Watson as quickly as they possibly can.