NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the best AFC running backs ahead of 2025 season

While the NFL is not exactly throwing it back to the 90s, the running back position has seen substantially increased value in recent years. With teams moving to two-high shell looks defensively, NFL teams have had to adapt offensively, and the running back position is no longer playing such a secondary role as it was for a number of years.

Running the ball is not only en vogue, it’s mission-critical. Teams are slowly but surely adapting to that in terms of their roster construction, but there’s never been a time where having a jack-of-all-trades skill set has been so important in the NFL.

In the AFC, there are a lot of young backs about to make their mark in 2025, but there are also a few established superstars as well. In our latest NFL Power Rankings, we’re going to take one final look at the best running backs on every team in the AFC and the situation in front of them this season.

NFL Power Rankings: Every AFC team’s best RB ranked worst to best in 2025

16. Cleveland Browns: Dylan Sampson

It’s difficult to tell who is going to be the lead ball-carrier for the Cleveland Browns when the season begins, but Dylan Sampson seems like as good of a bet as any right now. Quinshon Judkins still has an unresolved situation, and the team obviously doesn’t have the most confidence in Jerome Ford given the NFL Draft investments they made at the position. Sampson was running with the starting offense during camp and reportedly looked good in his opportunities. He might be a sleeper.

15. Pittsburgh Steelers: Jaylen Warren

Over the last three seasons, Jaylen Warren has quietly played a major role for the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offense. He’s racked up 2,568 yards of offense over the last three years, including over 800 in each of the past two seasons. He’s never started for the Steelers with Najee Harris on the roster, but he could be their RB1 this year with Kaleb Johnson coming in via the 2025 NFL Draft. He’s averaged a really solid 5.4 yards per play over the course of his career, but ball security has been a bit of an issue.

14. Kansas City Chiefs: Isiah Pacheco

The novelty of Isiah Pacheco has worn off a little bit. He’s projected to still be the top back for the Kansas City Chiefs, and is capable of being a really good weapon for them, but injuries have started to add up. Even though the sample was smaller, last year was his worst as a pro, averaging just 3.7 yards per carry. The Chiefs don’t have a great running back situation overall, but Pacheco could be a lot higher on this list if he returns to the form we saw from him back in 2023.

13. Los Angeles Chargers: Omarion Hampton

The Los Angeles Chargers signed Najee Harris in NFL Free Agency and then turned around and used a first-round pick on Omarion Hampton. As the season rolls along, I fully expect Hampton to take over as the team’s RB1, so that’s why he’s on this list over Harris. Not to mention the fact that Harris’s situation is still unknown after his fireworks incident in July. Hampton is a big, powerful back who creates yardage after contact. He gets downfield in a hurry and Jim Harbaugh needs that to keep his operation humming.