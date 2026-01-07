NFL Power Rankings: Final head coach rankings of the 2025 season

The 2025 NFL Season hasn't even ended yet, and there are already seven head coach openings. Being a head coach in the NFL has to be one of the hardest jobs in all of sports, and this is evidenced by the insane amount of turnover the spot has year after year.

There is also a chance that some playoff teams could part ways with their head coach. For example, the Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers could legitimate consider moving on from Sean McDermott and Mike Tomlin if both teams go one-and-done, which is a strong possibility.

Good head coaches in the NFL come in all different shapes and sizes, and it's clear that there isn't a one-size-fits-all coach. For the final time in 2025, let's unveil our latest head coach power rankings. We're ranking coaches based on their performance in the 2025 season only.

Final head coach power rankings of the 2025 NFL Season

Fired: Brian Callahan, Brian Daboll, Raheem Morris, Kevin Stefanski, Pete Carroll, Jonathan Gannon, John Harbaugh

Right now, there are seven openings across the NFL, and some firings were perhaps a bit shocking. The most shocking one has been John Harbaugh, as after nearly 20 years on the job, he was let go by the Baltimore Ravens.

Most of the other firings were completely justified, and there are some appealing parts of each team that has an opening so far. There could be more if certain teams falter in the playoffs, as teams like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Buffalo Bills might be motivated to make some changes if they can't get over the hump.

Brian Callahan and Brian Daboll were the first two head coaches that got fired in 2025. The other coaches that were shown the door were all fired recently. Some of them, like Kevin Stefanski and John Harbaugh, might be able to immediately find a new head coaching job.

Harbaugh is the one to watch out for, as if he wants to coach in 2026, it seems like he'll have some suitors. This coaching cycle already appears to be a dramatic one, as the interview process has already begun.