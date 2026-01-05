NFL Power Rankings: Final MVP rankings of the 2025 regular season

The NFL MVP race for the 2025 season is now about over, so we can take a deeper dive into the players who are clearly the favorites and who is going to win. This was a fun regular season, as the parity was at an all-time high, so there wasn't really a ton of worthy candidates.

The regular season showed us a ton of 'good' this year - there were a plethora of good teams, good quarterbacks, etc. And now with the playoff picture locked in, it's not going to come as a shock if a couple of Wild Card teams end up making a deep run in the postseason. This truly could be anyone's year, and we're missing key faces like Lamar Jackson, Patrick Mahomes, and Jared Goff, for example.

For the final time in the regular season, let's get into our updated NFL MVP power rankings. Who stands at the top?

Updated NFL MVP Power Rankings: Matthew Stafford takes the top spot

4. Myles Garrett, DE, Cleveland Browns

Myles Garrett officially broke the single season sack record in Week 18 with his sack on Joe Burrow. Here are Garrett's final statistics from his historic season:



23 sacks

60 total tackles

32 tackles for loss

37 QB hits

This could go down as one of the single best defensive seasons in the history of the NFL. We all know that Garrett isn't going to win the MVP award, but he was the best non-quarterback in football this year and is someone who could surely get some MVP votes.

If nothing else, Garrett should run away with the Defensive Player of the Year award, which would be the second in his NFL career. Garrett comes in as the no. 4 player in our final MVP power rankings of the 2025 regular season.

What a season from the pass-rusher.