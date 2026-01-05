NFL Power Rankings: Final rankings after the 2025 regular season

The 2025 NFL regular season is now officially in the books, so we can make our way to the NFL playoffs now. The entire playoff picture is set, as teams will now turn their attention to Wild Card Weekend.

The teams that have been eliminated from the playoffs are turning their attention to the offseason and figuring out how to get better. The free agency period and the 2026 NFL Draft is how all NFL teams try to get better, but it does not always work out.

For the last time in the regular season, we have our NFL Power Rankings, and we've based our rankings on the total body of work for each team, as each squad has 17 games in the books, and we can judge them based on an entire season now.

Updated NFL Power Rankings after the regular season in 2025

32. New York Jets

The New York Jets are probably glad that the season is over, as this was the worst team in the NFL this year. New York did not record a single interception and were among the bottom-3 teams on offense and defense. The elite special teams was nice, but that was really the only good thing with this operation.

The Jets finish the regular season as our no. 32 team in one of our final power rankings. The coaching staff probably needs to be replaced, but it seems like Aaron Glenn is going to get a second season.

31. Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders won in Week 18, but that did not change their 2026 NFL Draft position. The Raiders are still picking first overall in April, and they should target Fernando Mendoza from Indiana.

Vegas made huge changes this offseason when they traded for Geno Smith and hired Pete Carroll. The idea with those two moves was to bring in some stability for the team for a couple of seasons, but the total opposite happened.

Carroll was and probably is still a good head coach, but Geno Smith was among the worst quarterbacks in the NFL this year, and it seems like the Raiders’ new brass totally overrated just how bad this roster was.