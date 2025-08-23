NFL Power Rankings: Final NFC QB rankings before the 2025 season begins

The NFC quarterback hierarchy is coming into shape. Let's power rank the conference's QBs before the regular season begins. The conference definitely has a lot of capable quarterbacks who could thrust their teams into some sort of contention in 2025.

There really aren't many high-end passers in the NFC outside of a small handful, so in that regard, it's wide open in 2025 and perhaps beyond that. The final week of the preseason wraps up soon, and we'll then make our way to the start of the regular season, where the Cowboys and Eagles get us started.

Before we get to the regular season, let's power rank the NFC quarterbacks one final time.

Final NFC quarterback rankings before the regular season

Unranked. JJ McCarthy, Minnesota Vikings

JJ McCarthy has not played in a regular season game before and will be unranked for a little bit. He missed his entire rookie season due to a knee injury but is obviously the guy for the Minnesota Vikings. If nothing else, McCarthy has an insane group of players around him to succeed, but it's important to remember that he's still just 22 years old, and this entire operation might take a little while to get going.

15. Spencer Rattler, New Orleans Saints

Spencer Rattler is starting the Saints' final preseason game against the Denver Broncos, so that is a good indication he's won the starting job. Rattler and the Saints were a disaster in 2024 and are likely on track to be a disaster in 2025 as well. The Saints have needed to rebuild for years now, so you have to wonder if this season will finally force them to do that.

14. Michael Penix Jr, Atlanta Falcons

Getting some action near the end of the 2024 NFL Season, Michael Penix Jr is 14th in our power rankings. We still do not know if he's truly a franchise QB, but he does have a strong offensive line and elite weapons around him, so there are things going well for the Falcons.

13. Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers

Bryce Young did play well down the stretch in the 2024 NFL Season, but he's still among the most unproven quarterbacks in the NFL and is entering a crucial third year in the NFL. If Young can build on what he was able to do last year near the end, the Panthers will be in business.