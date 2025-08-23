NFL Power Rankings: Final NFC QB rankings before the 2025 season begins

8. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

I have been lower on Jalen Hurts for years and am sticking by this. When we look at what Hurts has done in the NFL, we'd think that he's an unquestionably top-tier, elite QB, but he's not. He's a below-average passer in this league and not a player any offensive coordinator can build a legitimate passing offense around.

He's never displayed that at any point - he's never hit 25 touchdowns in a season and has never thrown for 4,000 yards. Sure, those might seem like arbitrary numbers, but it's a valid concern. Jalen Hurts has also been on some wildly-talented teams with the Eagles and is clearly a QB who is just along for the ride.

7. Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers

A solid quarterback, Brock Purdy is seventh in our power rankings and has been a part of two deep playoff runs in his first three seasons as the QB of the San Francisco 49ers. He's not an elite passer and isn't an exceptional athlete. He also doesn't possess elite arm strength, but he's great at some of the finer details of playing the position and has a very long career ahead of him as a starter. The 49ers inked him to a long-term extension this offseason.

6. Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers

Jordan Love is a good quarterback and is sixth in our power rankings. He's got all the tools of being a great QB, and it's important to remember that he's only entering his third year as a starter in the NFL, so this year could be the best yet. The Packers have done 9-8 and 11-6 in the first two years of the Love era, so things are trending up.

A QB with a rocket arm, great size, and plus athleticism, Jordan Love's ceiling is very high.

5. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

Dak Prescott has been a consistently solid QB for years now but has limited playoff success and has missed a notable amount of time with injuries throughout his NFL career. When on the field, it's sometimes hard to find 10 quarterbacks in the NFL who are more efficient.

Now yes, the lack of playoff success is notable, but we're not really talking about that. He plays the position at a high level and is outstanding at the line of scrimmage. Dak Prescott is fifth in our power rankings.