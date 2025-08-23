NFL Power Rankings: Final NFC QB rankings before the 2025 season begins

4. Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

It's hard to argue with how good Baker Mayfield was in 2024 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Liam Coen was the offensive coordinator, but now that he's over in Jacksonville, it's worth wondering if Mayfield will be able to replicate what he did in the 2024 campaign. He threw 41 touchdown passes and 4,500 yards, so he had some high-end production.

Mayfield has really made a name for himself in Tampa. He's fourth in our NFC quarterback power rankings.

3. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions

Jared Goff is quite the quarterback and has been consistently good for years now. Ever since being disposed of by the Los Angeles Rams, Goff has revived his career with the Detroit Lions. Detroit might need Goff to carry the load a bit more in the 2025 NFL Season since they lost both Aaron Glenn and Ben Johnson to head coaching jobs, though.

Goff isn't a dual-threat QB, so he's really got to be sharp with his arm to remain atop the league at the position.

2. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Chargers

Matthew Stafford seems to be trending toward being ready to go for Week 1 of the 2025 NFL Season, which would be huge. Stafford still feels a bit underrated, but he's a Hall of Fame-caliber passer and might need another strong year or two before truly cementing himself as a HOF player.

The Rams are in good hands as long as Stafford is on the field and healthy, and the NFL itself is a better product with Matthew Stafford.

1. Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders

Jayden Daniels may have been an elite QB as a rookie in 2024. He's top in our power rankings and is a lot closer to being the league MVP than he is regressing in 2025. Daniels is going to keep the Washington Commanders in contention for years to come. He's no. 1 in our power rankings.