2026 NFL Draft: Updated top-5 draft order after regular season ends

The top of the 2026 NFL Draft is set. All the teams that have been eliminated from the NFL playoffs will know where they are picking when April rolls around. This class isn't oozing with talent, but there are a lot of nice prospects who figure to be available.

The class does not contain a ton of first-round caliber quarterbacks, so that's an issue for a few teams that need a new signal-caller. It's a quarterback-driven league, and it's expected that we'll see a QB going first overall in April.

Let's check out the top-5 draft order now that Week 18 is in the books.

Updated top-5 draft order after Week 18 of the 2025 regular season

1. Las Vegas Raiders (3-14)

The Las Vegas Raiders are picking first overall and should hone in on Fernando Mendoza, the top QB from Indiana. Mendoza should be the top-rated prospect in 2026 and is someone who could finally give the Las Vegas Raiders a legitimate answer at the position.

2. New York Jets (3-14)

The New York Jets now have the second overall pick and could grab Dante Moore, the Oregon quarterback. The Jets have to get the QB position right, and I do believe they also need a new coaching staff, as Aaron Glenn's staff was flat-out horrendous this year.

3. Arizona Cardinals (3-14)

The Arizona Cardinals were once 2-0 on the season, but that was short-lived. Now 3-14 to finish 2025, the Cardinals are likely going to move on from Kyler Murray in some capacity, but a clear upgrade beyond Murray does not seem to be readily available at the moment.

4. Tennessee Titans (3-14)

The Tennessee Titans lost in Week 18 and now hold the fourth overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Cam Ward was playing quite well this last month or so, so the Titans have something to build on in 2026 and beyond. However, this roster might be the worst in the NFL, so it's going to take multiple offseasons to get this team on the right track.

5. New York Giants (4-13)

The New York Giants love winning games at the end of the season to hurt their draft position. They did this in Week 18 and are now picking fifth overall. Luckily, they won't have to worry about the QB position, as Jaxson Dart did show a lot of good this year and absolutely played well enough for this team to build around him in 2026.

If I were the Giants front office, I would not entertain any sort of quarterback change.