NFL Power Rankings: Final rankings after the 2025 regular season

6. Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams did what they were supposed to do and beat the Arizona Cardinals, finishing 12-5 on the season. However, despite finishing with a better record than they did last year, the Rams lost the NFC West due to the 13-4 Seattle Seahawks.

The Rams had the division won but lost in both Week 16 and 17, and those losses ended their chances at the division title and the top seed. The good thing here for the Rams, though, is that they get to face the Carolina Panthers.

But as it would be, the Rams lost to the Panthers in Carolina a few weeks ago, so who knows what will truly happen. The Rams may have the MVP of the NFL in Matthew Stafford, and they have an elite head coach in Sean McVay. This team won it all in the 2021 NFL Season and do have what it takes to get back to the big game in 2025.

However, they’ll have to go on the road to do that. LA is no. 6 in our last regular season NFL power rankings.

5. Houston Texans

The Houston Texans were in a shocking back and forth game with the Indianapolis Colts, who were starting rookie QB Riley Leonard. Leonard has his moments and might be someone the Colts bank on to make a leap in 2026.

Houston wins, though, and finishes 12-5 on the year after a horrific 0-3 start. This was a stellar coaching job by DeMeco Ryans and his staff, and the Texans are now officially locked into the fifth seed for the NFL playoffs.

The Texans could win a playoff game or two, as this defense is top-tier. CJ Stroud should be able to be good enough, as the Texans have made it into the Divisional Round in Stroud’s first two seasons.

Oddly enough, the Texans’ 12-5 record is the best in the Ryans’ era, but it’s also the first year that he doesn’t win the AFC South title! Houston isn’t a Super Bowl team, but they can absolutely win a game or two this year.