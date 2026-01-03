2025 NFL predictions for Wild Card teams who can make Super Bowl LX

This could be one of the more entertaining and competitive NFL playoffs we have seen in quite some time, as many teams are capable of making a run to Super Bowl LX, and we could be in for a very unique matchup this year.

The top teams in the NFL are in the top few seeds in the conference, so we don't really need to talk about why those teams are good enough to make a deep run.

But there are some Wild Card teams that do have what it takes to win a few games and make it to the Super Bowl in February.

Do these three teams have what it takes to make a Super Bowl LX run?

Houston Texans

The Houston Texans can still win the AFC South, but it's very likely that the Jacksonville Jaguars take care of business in Week 18 and wrap that division up. This would force the Texans into one of the three Wild Card seeds, but this could be a frisky team capable of making a run. Houston has appeared in the Divisional Round in each of the past two seasons but are fielding the best defense they've had in the DeMeco Ryans' era.

Defenses typically get the best of offenses in the NFL playoffs, and all it might take is CJ Stroud and that unit being able to do enough to win a few games and make Super Bowl LX.

Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams are now going to be one of the Wild Card seeds in the league, as the Seahawks and 49ers are playing for the NFC's top seed and the NFC West title. There might not be a better head coach-quarterback duo in the NFC playoffs than Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford. Stafford also might be the MVP of the league, and we can't let these pasts two Rams' losses make us lose sight of the big picture.

The Rams are going to be a tough out when the playoffs begin, and we've seen this team make a deep run before. They won it all back in 2021, for what it's worth.

San Francisco 49ers

The loser of the Seahawks-49ers showdown in Week 18 is going to be a Wild Card seed - San Fran is currently in a Wild Card spot but do control their own destiny for the top seed. The Niners have made it to the Super Bowl in the 2019 and 2023 seasons, and we've seen this team make deep playoff runs regularly.

Brock Purdy has already started in the Super Bowl before. This is one of the more experienced operations in the NFL when it comes to playoff football, and I don't get the sense that any of us would be surprised if the Niners made a run.