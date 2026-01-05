NFL Power Rankings: Final rankings after the 2025 regular season

30. Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans are probably glad that the 2025 NFL Season is now over. This team was doomed from the start, but we did see rookie QB Cam Ward really begin to stack some strong performances as the season came to an end.

The Titans do have something to build toward in 2026, but this roster might just be the worst in the NFL, and the front office now really has to put their foot to the gas in finding the right head coach.

Matt Magy might be the early favorite, but if you ask me, Mike McCarthy would be a stellar hire. The next coaching staff is likely going to have a QB-development focus to it. The Titans circled the drain in our NFL power rankings all season.

29. Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs did not expect to be this bad in 2025, but here we are. The Chiefs lost Patrick Mahomes a few weeks ago to a torn ACL and then lost Gardner Minshew to the same injury the very next game.

The Chiefs were riding by on the edge of their seats with a below-average roster, asking Mahomes to bail the team out most weeks, and we began to see things crumble here in 2025. Kansas City won all of their one-score games in 2024 but got blown out in the Super Bowl.

Making three Super Bowls in a row and winning games by slim margins caught up to them here in 2025, so it should not come as a surprise that they weren’t nearly as good. The Chiefs now have to take to the 2026 offseason to tweak this roster and bring in the necessary talent to get this operation back on track.

With Mahomes recovering from his torn ACL, there really isn’t a guarantee when he’s going to be ready in the 2026 season.