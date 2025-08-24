NFL Power Rankings: Final rankings before the 2025 regular season

8. Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers are a good football team that has failed to ascend to elite status. However, they are on the right track and did win 11 games in the 2024 NFL Season, up from their nine-win 2023 season. Jordan Love is now in his third year as a starter in the NFL, which could bring bigger and better things.

Love did sit behind Aaron Rodgers for a few seasons, so perhaps things will all come into view in 2025. The Packers added wide receiver Matthew Golden in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, so perhaps their first-rounder is going to be the true difference-maker on the offensive side of the ball.

Defensively, this team does need some secondary help, and they could address that as roster cuts happen these next few days.

7. Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs went 0-3 in the preseason, and it’s just abundantly clear that this team doesn’t have great depth, and they honestly don’t have an intimidating starting lineup, either. The offensive line is a concern until it isn’t, and who knows what they’re going to get from their running backs and wide receivers.

It does feel like we’re going to see one of the weaker Chiefs’ rosters in the Patrick Mahomes’ era, so it’ll be interesting to see how Mahomes and Andy Reid are able to navigate through what is going to be a shockingly tough 2025 season.

6. Washington Commanders

Getting within one game of the Super Bowl in the 2024 NFL Season, the Washington Commanders are sixth in our power rankings. The roster isn’t great, but Jayden Daniels it not from this planet and could be in line for a massive year two. The coaching staff clearly knows how to put their players in positions to succeed, so this could again be one of the more well-coached teams in the league.

Washington is sixth in our power rankings.

5. Los Angeles Rams

If Matthew Stafford is on the field and healthy, the Los Angeles Rams are going to be an outstanding team in 2025, and the NFL is in better hands when Stafford is on the field. The Rams have rebuilt their team with a ton of high-quality draft picks, and their roster is the best we’ve seen since their Super Bowl team back in 2021.