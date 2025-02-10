With the 2024 NFL Season now officially over, let's roll out one last NFL power rankings for all 32 teams as we head into the coming offseason. That's a wrap on the season. The 2025 NFL Offseason follows with free agency and the 2025 NFL Draft. Teams will try to become one of the two teams to be represented in the Super Bowl next season.

The 2024 NFL Season was filled with a bunch of crazy and unexpected storylines, as we saw what could be a historically good rookie QB class, with two rookie QBs in Bo Nix and Jayden Daniels leading their teams to the postseason.

Other teams like the San Francisco 49ers and Cincinnati Bengals, who had Super Bowl aspirations, couldn't even sniff the postseason. The offseason will be a time for the playoff teams in 2024 to keep their pace, and the non-playoff teams to fix the issues they had to get back into the dance.

Let's roll out or final power rankings following Super Bowl LIX.

NFL Power Rankings: Final rankings of the season following Super Bowl LIX

32. Cleveland Browns

A disastrous season for the Cleveland Browns has them with way more questions than answers. Deshaun Watson somehow tore his Achilles again and may not even play in the 2025 NFL Season. This could pave the way for the Browns to bring in a different QB solution, and it would not shock me to see Kirk Cousins playing for the team in 2025 along with a rookie QB sitting behind him.

The Browns have to get this thing right, but they’ll also have to deal with a disgruntled pass rusher in Myles Garrett, who requested a trade recently This is going to be a massive offseason for the franchise.

31. New York Giants

The New York Giants are poorly run from the top, down and need a franchise QB in the worst way. This team has made some hilariously bad decisions in recent years, and none worse than giving Daniel Jones a $160 million contract, letting Saquon Barkley leave, and passing up on three first-round QBs in the 2024 NFL Draft.

GM Joe Schoen is clearly in over his head and will have to change something if he wants to build a playoff team this year.