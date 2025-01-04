NFL Power Rankings: Final starting quarterback rankings of the 2024 season

24. Aidan O'Connell, Las Vegas Raiders

Aidan O'Connell probably has a nice, long career in the NFL as a backup QB, but that's about it. He lost the QB battle last offseason to Gardner Minshew II. O'Connell's status with the Raiders in 2025 is up in the air if you ask me, as he is not a franchise-caliber QB, but him being in the QB room in 2025 with a rookie would make sense.

Every once in a while, O'Connell will have spurts of looking pretty competent, so the Raiders could have a good backup QB on their hands. That isn't insignificant.

23. Aaron Rodgers, New York Jets

The Aaron Rodgers experience in the NFL may be coming to an end, and oddly enough, I think we see Rodgers play out of his mind in Week 18 against the Miami Dolphins, as I do believe this could be the last year of his career. The on-field product has been declining for a few years now, but Rodgers has strung together some efficient play over the last month or so.

There could be a starting job open for him in 2025, but it may be with a dysfunctional team that reeks of desperation.

22. Cooper Rush, Dallas Cowboys

One of the better backups in the NFL is Cooper Rush, who has taken over for Dak Prescott in Dallas. Prescott has been out for a while now, but he'll be back in 2025 as their starter, as the Cowboys made him the NFL's first $60 million QB.

21. Drake Maye, New England Patriots

Folks, you better jump on the Drake Maye bandwagon now, because if the New England Patriots are able to figure something out offensively, Maye is going to take a huge leap in 2025 and beyond. They have to invest heavily into the offensive line and will need multiple playmakers to give Maye a viable supporting cast.

Maye could be the next great QB in this league. He doesn't have eye-popping numbers this year, and this isn't a 'futures' type of ranking, but Drake Maye has everything you need in a franchise QB. If I were a Patriots' fan, I'd feel very optimistic about the future.