NFL Power Rankings: Final starting quarterback rankings of the 2024 season

8. Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers

Jordan Love has definitely taken better care of the football in recent weeks, but he and the Green Bay Packers are not quite there yet if you ask me. They're very good, but not elite, having losing to a ton of good teams in 2024. I do believe the Packers could win a playoff game this year and keep it interesting in the next round.

Love has some insane off-schedule ability and has a whip of a right arm. He's a very good quarterback, period, and he cracks the top-10 in our final QB power rankings.

7. Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders

Jayden Daniels might be the closest thing this league could have to Lamar Jackson, who is an alien. Jackson is on his way to a third MVP award, and in year one, Daniels seems to already be a top-tier passer and is also elite as a runner. What's there to dislike about Daniels? Perhaps his slim frame could make him more vulnerable to hits and injuries, but as he grows as a passer, he may not have to rely on his legs as much.

Daniels is well on his way to winning the Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2024 and could be an MVP candidate in 2025 as well.

6. Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Baker Mayfield is playing out of his mind and has the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the cusp of winning yet another NFC South title and hosting yet another playoff game. The Bucs could win the division for the second year in a row of the Mayfield era, and he's really turned his career around with his new team, signing an extension with them last offseason.

5. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

I think we need to pump the brakes a bit with the Josh Allen-MVP hype. He's been very good this year, but there have clearly been four quarterbacks who have been better and more productive. Allen winning the MVP would kind of be a shame, but we won't know who wins it for a little while yet.

Anyway, he is having the best year of his career, and the Buffalo Bills might just be the best team in the NFL at the moment. Allen and the Bills clearly seek to finally get over the hump and make the Super Bowl. They have not been able to get past Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, but 2024 could be their year.