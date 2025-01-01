There are still some playoff spots up for grabs, but many NFL teams have been eliminated. Let's power-rank all 14 current playoff teams before Week 18. A few spots are up for grabs entering the most electric week of the season.

Heck, the no. 1 seed in the entire NFC is still up for grabs, and one more Wild Card seed in the AFC can also be figured out. Week 18 is going to be the "win or go home" time for a few teams. Other teams that have already clinched a certain seed may rest some starters.

This is do or die for some clubs. At the current moment before Week 18, let's power-rank all of the playoff teams.

NFL Power Rankings: Ranking all current playoff teams approaching Week 18

14. Houston Texans (9-7)

It's clear that the Houston Texans are currently the worst playoff team. They have the weakest QB at the moment and a pretty awful offensive line. That is a recipe for disaster in the NFL. It's clear where this team is going to invest in 2025. CJ Stroud and the long-term future of this franchise does ride on them fixing the OL.

13. Pittsburgh Steelers (10-6)

We have seen the Pittsburgh Steelers get exposed over the last three weeks, losing to some of the better teams in the NFL and not getting viable QB play from Russell Wilson, and this is what the Steelers signed up for when they inserted Wilson into the lineup. They are not a viable playoff threat.

12. Denver Broncos (9-7)

Playing with house money in 2024, this is about as good as any team would be with a rebuilding offensive roster and a rookie QB. The Denver Broncos probably sneak into the postseason and could be a frisky team to watch out for. If they do get in, they are guaranteed to play the Buffalo Bills.

11. Washington Commanders (11-5)

The Washington Commanders are in the postseason and will nestle into a Wild Card team at the conclusion of Week 18. They have gotten some insane QB play from Jayden Daniels this year and have totally turned their franchise around.

10. Los Angeles Chargers (10-6)

In the first year of the Jim Harbaugh era, the Los Angeles Chargers have won 10 games and could take care of business in Week 18 as well. They are still alive for the fifth Wild Card seed in the AFC, which gives them a date with the Houston Texans.

9. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-7)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are surging at the right time and can clinch the NFC South division title in Week 18. Tampa is certainly not a team I would want to face in the postseason, as Baker Mayfield is playing his tail off. He's been a top-7 QB this season.

8. Green Bay Packers (11-5)

The Green Bay Packers just aren't yet ready to hang with the top-guns in the NFC. They'll be able to win a playoff game if you ask me, but I am not sure they are prepared to make a Super Bowl run. It feels like they need one more year under their belt.

7. Los Angeles Rams (10-6)

The Los Angeles Rams began their season 1-4. They have since gone 9-2 over their last 11 games and are surging right into the postseason. Having won a Super Bowl in 2021, do not sleep on the LA Rams from making the NFC Championship Game in 2024.

6. Kansas City Chiefs (15-1)

Yes, I am ranking the Kansas City Chiefs this low. They are playing some very good football in recent weeks, and it seems like they prove us wrong any time we cast doubt over them. They'll probably do that yet again in 2024 and I'll look like a dork for ranking them as the sixth-best playoff team approaching Week 18.

5. Detroit Lions (14-2)

Having endured some brutal defensive injuries, the Detroit Lions still have a shot to earn the no. 1 seed in the NFC. They would have to beat the first-seeded Minnesota Vikings in Week 18 in what could be the best regular season game since the LA Rams - Kansas City Chiefs game back in 2018.

4. Baltimore Ravens (11-5)

The Baltimore Ravens have kind of hit their stride, and Lamar Jackson is absolutely playing like an MVP once again. It would be a travesty if Jackson didn't win the MVP this year. The Ravens may have enough to get over the hump and make a postseason run to the Super Bowl.

3. Philadelphia Eagles (13-3)

The Philadelphia Eagles started 2-2 and are now 13-3 on the season. Having been locked into the second seed approaching Week 18, the Eagles may opt to rest their starters in Week 18. It would not make much sense for them to play starters. They are again in a position to make the Super Bowl, as they did in 2022.

2. Minnesota Vikings (14-2)

The Minnesota Vikings are more than just a fun story with Sam Darnold. This is a legitimate team with the makeup to plow through the NFC and make the Super Bowl. If they can beat the Detroit Lions in Week 18, they would earn the top seed in the NFC and the bye. The Vikes also have a decision to make with Sam Darnold, as he is a free agent in 2025...

1. Buffalo Bills (13-3)

The no. 1 team in our playoff power rankings, the Buffalo Bills are the only team to beat the Kansas City Chiefs this year and have top units on both sides of the ball. There isn't a lot to like with Buffalo this year, but they have never gotten past the Chiefs in the postseason, and if they plan on doing that this year, they will have to go into Arrowhead.

The Bills feel like the most complete team in the league. Is this the year for the Bills?