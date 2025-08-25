NFL Power Rankings: Final wide receiver rankings before the regular season

A three-time Pro Bowler and a two-time All-Pro, Amon-Ra St. Brown is simply outstanding and already has 430 receptions through his first four seasons in the NFL. He caught 90 passes as a rookie and a career-high 119 passes in the 2023 NFL Season. Forming an elite connection with Jared Goff, St. Brown has a 114.6 passer rating when targeted, and in 2024, had a 129.4 passer rating when targeted.

St. Brown has also broken 22 tackles in his career, which is impressive. He's fourth in our power rankings.

3. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys

We're now getting into the very best and some receivers who could be future Hall of Famers without question. CeeDee Lamb has four Pro Bowls and one All-Pro to his name and is just 26 years old. He's got 38 touchdown receptions over his career and nearly 500 receptions.

Lamb has four-straight seasons with at least 1,100 yards and has caught at least five touchdowns in each season of his NFL career.

2. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals

Winning the WR triple crown in the 2024 NFL Season, Ja'Marr Chase could be the best WR in the NFL, but he's second in our power rankings. Through four years in the NFL, Chase has four Pro Bowls and also led the NFL in yards per game in 2024.

He's formed an elite connection with Joe Burrow and already has 46 touchdown receptions in just 62 career regular season games. Chase caught 72.6% of his targets in the 2024 season and could only be set to get better.

1. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings

Justin Jefferson is the best wide receiver in the NFL, period. Only set to enter his age-26 season, Jefferson has 495 receptions for 7,432 yards and 40 touchdowns. His 96.5 yards per game average is also the highest in the history of the NFL right now. Jefferson has averaged more than 100 yards per game in two seasons of his career and led the NFL with 128 receptions and 1,809 yards in the 2022 campaign.

There really isn't a single flaw in his game. He's also got a 108.4 career passer rating when targeted.