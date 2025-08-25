NFL Predictions: Predicting every team's record before the 2025 season

The NFL preseason is finally over, and the 2025 regular season is finally upon us. That means we don't have much time left to get in our final predictions for the season before things start going down for real.

Thank goodness.

The NFL is always unpredictable, and no matter how many scenarios we go through, there will always be something that catches everybody off guard. But we're going to do our best anyway. In our latest NFL predictions, we're going to take one last look at every team in the league and take a stab at predicting their record for the upcoming season. If nothing else, we're just creating receipts.

Final record predictions for every NFL team ahead of the 2025 season

AFC North

Cleveland Browns: 4-13

The Cleveland Browns are very clearly one of the worst and most dysfunctional teams in the NFL right now. They are already dealing with more this year than most teams would care to deal with in five. The Browns might have the lowest floor of any team in the league right now because they just don’t have any long-term upside at quarterback, unless they can work miracles with Shedeur Sanders.

With that in mind, this team did win 11 games just a couple of years ago, and some of those pieces remain. If Kevin Stefanski can have them more competitive than four wins, he deserves Coach of the Year recognition.

Pittsburgh Steelers: 10-7

I thought about putting the Steelers at nine wins, but this team is probably a little too good on paper for that. What’s the floor for the Steelers? What is it every year? Mike Tomlin always has his guys – no matter who his guys are – in good enough shape to win nine or more games. Tomlin still has never had a losing record, and I don’t expect that will change this coming year. But the Steelers feel like a team that could bottom out. 10 wins might be their absolute ceiling.

Cincinnati Bengals: 10-7

I’ve been going back and forth on the Bengals all offseason. There are obviously a lot of reasons to feel like this team is going to be good, starting with their core players on offense. But the Bengals have obvious issues defensively, and nobody knows at this point whether or not Trey Hendrickson is going to be part of this team in 2025. With so many question marks defensively, the Bengals can’t be expected to do anything but take a marginal step forward from where they were at last year. They might be in 8-10 win purgatory.

Baltimore Ravens: 14-3

I want to pick the Baltimore Ravens to win 15 or more games, but I can’t bring myself to do it. You can get unlucky in the NFL and lose four or five games just like that, but the Ravens are so good that they might have to try in order to lose just one or two. This Baltimore roster is stacked. They have a cheat code at quarterback. They have a great combination of coaching, veteran player leadership, and young talent. If they don’t win the Super Bowl this year, it’s a total disaster.