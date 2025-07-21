NFL Power Rankings: Full NFC quarterback rankings as training camps continue

The NFC is quite deep at the quarterback position. Let's power rank the entire conference at QB as training camps continue. The start of the 2025 NFL Season is truly right around the corner, and as we get closer, teams will finalize their rosters and probably also get a good reading on their QB position.

Some teams like the Washington Commanders are set for years to come at the position, but other teams like the New Orleans Saints have no semblance of a franchise QB in place. It's quite the difference when you compare certain teams and their QB situations.

We power ranked the entire conference at the position right here.

NFL Power Rankings: NFC quarterback rankings for 2025

Unranked: JJ McCarthy, Minnesota Vikings; Tyler Shough, New Orleans Saints

Both JJ McCarthy and Tyler Shough have not taken a snap in a regular season game, so there is no point in raking them. We'll give them the unranked label for now, but after a few weeks into 2025, it would be fair game to slot them somewhere in QB rankings.

McCarthy missed his rookie season with a knee injury but is entering what could be an all-time great situation for a young QB or a de-facto rookie.

14. Michael Penix Jr, Atlanta Falcons

Michael Penix Jr got a little bit of work for the Atlanta Falcons near the end of the 2024 NFL Season thanks to the shocking benching of Kirk Cousins. Penix is now 'the guy' entering 2025 and does have quite a bit of pressure to perform.

13. Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers

Coming in at no. 13 in our QB rankings is Bryce Young, who did seem to put some things together near the end of the 2024 NFL Season. If Young can build on that into 2025, the Panthers may have something cooking here, as the offensive line and running back rooms are quite good, and even the WR room has some potential.

12. Russell Wilson, New York Giants

Russell Wilson is on his third NFL team in as many seasons and is probably entering his final chance to start in the league if he can't put something half-way decent on film in 2025. The Giants are a hopeless franchise trusting a hopeless quarterback.

11. Sam Darnold, Seattle Seahawks

Sam Darnold going from the Minnesota Vikings to the Seattle Seahawks is not going to end all that well. He comes in at no. 11 in our power rankings and is probably going to regress a little bit in 2025. Seattle just does not have the offensive infrastructure that the Vikings had in 2024.

10. Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears

Caleb Williams played better than you think in 2024, but there was a lot to work on, and the Chicago Bears are still pretty unproven, so we'll slot Williams at 10th in the NFC QB hierarchy.

9. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals

Most of us seem to be just waiting for Kyler Murray to finally breakout and put it all together, but it might not ever be in the picture for the QB, now already entering his seventh year in the NFL with the Arizona Cardinals. If nothing else, the Cardinals have gotten some modest QB stability with Murray.