NFL Power Rankings: Ranking teams under the most pressure for 2025

There are certainly some teams in the NFL under a mountain of pressure. Let's power rank the teams that have the most in 2025. The AFC has been dominated by the Kansas City Chiefs for years now, so teams like the Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, and Cincinnati Bengals have fallen short at times.

The NFC is kind of wide open, but the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers have kind of been atop the conference for a while now. Overall, there are a few teams in the league that just aren't under any pressure at all.

But there are some under a great deal. Let's power rank the teams under the most pressure for the 2025 NFL Season.

Which teams are under the most pressure in 2025?

5. Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears are under a great deal of pressure in the 2025 NFL Season. After years of being a dysfunctional mess, the team hired an offensive-minded head coach, reloaded their offensive line, and also added more talent on that side of the ball as well. Roster-wise, this is a top-5 team in the NFC.

And with Caleb Williams entering a critical year two, the amount of pressure on this roster and front office to win is flat-out insane. Ryan Poles has largely done a nice job at assembling this roster, but you get the sense that the heat has been turned up quite a bit.

As I type out these words, neither Trey Hendrickson nor Shemar Stewart have their respective deals. It's been a horrible offseason for Cincy. While they have paid Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and Mike Gesicki, you get the sense that if the team decided to not pay Higgins and Gesicki and perhaps allot some of that money to Hendrickson, they'd be better off.

Joe Burrow had a career year in 2024, and Chase won the wide receiver triple crown. The Bengals have largely been seen as a contender in the AFC but have not made the playoffs since 2022, and in the two years they have been in the playoffs in the Joe Burrow era, they have advance to the conference championship game at least.

3. Detroit Lions

With what could be the best roster in the NFL, the Detroit Lions have a ton of pressure to put together a very deep playoff run in 2025. Yes, they lost Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn to head coaching jobs, but you get the sense that not a single soul caress, honestly.

The Lions have a loaded roster and have been established as a top team for two and a half years now. At some point, something has to give.

2. Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen won the MVP in the 2024 NFL Season, but the Buffalo Bills again fell to the Kansas City Chiefs in the conference championship game. It's been that type of postseason experience for Buffalo. They have been to two AFC Championship Games since 2020 and are always reliable in the playoffs until they meet Kansas City.

With how dominant Buffalo has been for a half-decade now, the pressure has not been higher for this team to perform and make a Super Bowl run.

Not having won multiple games in the postseason since 2012, the Baltimore Ravens have done everything there is to do since then. They've seen Lamar Jackson win multiple MVPs and have fielded top offenses and defenses. The one thing that has plagued this franchise is the playoffs. They haven't made a deep playoff run in quite some time, and while we all talk about how amazing Lamar Jackson is, he tends to shrink in the playoffs.

The Baltimore Ravens are under the most pressure of any team in the NFL heading into 2025.