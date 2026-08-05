NFL Power Rankings: Head coach rankings for 2026 as training camp rolls on

28. Robert Saleh, Tennessee Titans

Robert Saleh has scored his second head coaching job. The Tennessee Titans do figure to be more intense on the defensive side of the ball, and Saleh's hiring of Brian Daboll to run the show on offense could prove to be a major move for Cam Ward's development. The arrow is pointing up, but there is a lot that has to fall in place this year, and Saleh's tenure with the New York Jets was forgettable.

27. Aaron Glenn, New York Jets

Aaron Glenn did look overwhelmed at times with the Jets in 2025, but that doesn't mean he can't improve on his job. With the Jets likely fielding a more competent quarterback room with Geno Smith as the starter, we could begin to see Glenn's defensive identity take shape, as the offense does have enough talent to be serviceable, especially if Smith plays that way.

26. Kellen Moore, New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints won four of five games to end the 2025 season. Rookie Tyler Shough also went 5-4 in his nine starts. There does appear to be a foundation being laid on offense, but another 6-11 season obviously isn't the goal for Kellen Moore. They have a great opportunity to take that year two step forward, but until then, Moore is going to come in lower in these rankings.

25. Kevin Stefanski, Atlanta Falcons

Kevin Stefanski absolutely knows what he is doing as a head coach, but his tenure with the Browns ended with a whimper. With average quarterback play, the Atlanta Falcons could compete for the NFC South title, as the two-time Coach of the Year has won at a high level and is a prime candidate to shoot up these rankings when the 2026 season begins.

Stefanski, though, does own a losing record as a head coach.