NFL Power Rankings: Updated AFC rankings as training camp chugs along

After the embarrassment that was the Super Bowl between the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots, the AFC needs a bounce-back year in 2026.

In fact, "bouncing back" could really be the theme for the conference in 2026. The top teams are looking to bounce back after disappointing endings in the playoffs. The former powerhouse teams like the Chiefs, Ravens, and Bengals are trying to bounce back after missing the playoffs completely.

All 32 teams around the league have reported for training camp, and we're only a couple of weeks from every team playing preseason games again. With the season right around the corner, our newest NFL Power Rankings are going to look at the updated AFC rankings as camp continues to chug along.

How do all 16 teams in the AFC stack up with the preseason on the very near horizon?

NFL Power Rankings: Updated AFC rankings at the start of training camp

16. Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns are in the midst of (yet another) quarterback battle during training camp, and this one might be the least inspiring we've seen in some time. Shedeur Sanders very clearly needs to be starting for this team to open the 2026 season, if only because this is another evaluation year for the Browns.

After trading Myles Garrett, the Browns sent a signal that they are entering this season with one eye on the future. They've got the type of draft capital to add the important pieces needed for the roster, but the Garrett trade could ensure they have their pick of the 2027 QB litter in the NFL Draft.

The Browns have still been handing out some massive contracts in recent weeks, paying cornerback Denzel Ward a big-money deal as well as safety Grant Delpit. The cupboard isn't bare in Cleveland, but any optimism for this season likely hinges on Sanders becoming a stud.

15. Las Vegas Raiders

There is so much that is genuinely exciting happening with the Las Vegas Raiders right now, but you don't get a parade just for drafting a quarterback with the 1st overall pick.

Let's focus on the good first. The Raiders obviously have a plan in place at the quarterback position, which is something not everyone at the bottom of this list can truly claim. And not only do they have a plan, but they have a pretty good one.

Kirk Cousins will be a great veteran to mentor Fernando Mendoza, and Klint Kubiak has proven he can really put together a favorable offense for his quarterbacks. The Raiders have one of the most elite playmakers in the entire NFL in tight end Brock Bowers. Ashton Jeanty is expected to take a huge leap forward.

There are reasons to be excited, but there are also reasons to pump the brakes. The Raiders might very well have the worst collection of wide receivers in the NFL. They might have the worst defensive line in the NFL. It's not out of the realm of possibility that Maxx Crosby could still be traded before the start of the season.

This is a team that earned the #1 pick last year, and their process is going to take some time.