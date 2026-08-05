NFL Power Rankings: Head coach rankings for 2026 as training camp rolls on

18. John Harbaugh, New York Giants

The one thing I keep coming back to with John Harbaugh is if his coaching style is enough to get the New York Giants over the hump. The last time Harbaugh won multiple games in the postseason was the Ravens Super Bowl season way back in 2012.

Yes, he should be able to bring stability to the franchise, but in terms of being able to get over that hump, which is the goal of every team, Harbaugh might not have that in him anymore. And with the Giants not necessarily having a great roster, the success could be limited in 2026.

17. Shane Steichen, Indianapolis Colts

Shane Steichen and the Indianapolis Colts began the 2025 season 7-1, but after a collapse and Daniel Jones tearing his Achilles, they finished with just eight wins. This figures to be a make-or-break season for Steichen, who has won either eight or nine games in each year of his coaching tenure, which just isn't nearly good enough to cut it in this league.

But if they can find that spark from the first half of 2025 in 2026, watch out...

16. Zac Taylor, Cincinnati Bengals

Zac Taylor has missed the playoffs three years in a row now, but I would also argue that much of that is due to the front office's unwillingness to be at the necessary level of aggression. This offseason did feel different in that regard, but even during the great Cincinnati Bengals seasons in 2021 in 2022, it's felt like Taylor just did not cement himself as a top head coach in the league.

This team feels incredibly Joe Burrow-dependent, even more than other top quarterbacks. Taylor comes in at No. 16 in our power rankings. There are a lot of head coaches worse than him, but a lot better as well.