NFL Power Rankings: Ranking non playoff teams' chances at postseason in 2026

With the NFL having expanded to a seven-team playoff format a while back, there are a total of 14 teams that make the playoffs each year, with 18 teams not making it and heading home to the couch.

There simply aren't many playoff spots available, and with less than half the league getting into the playoffs each year, there are typically always solid teams on the outside looking in, and we have seen teams win double-digit games but miss the playoffs.

It just proves how tough it is to win in this league, and it makes the best teams in the league that much more impressive. Let's rank the 18 playoff teams by their chances to get into the playoffs in 2026, ranking them from least to most likely.

Ranking non-playoff teams by their chances to get back in 2026

Tier 1: Just about a 0 percent chance

18. Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals, along with a few other teams, are in this tier, as you really can't even imagine a playoff spot for these teams in your wildest dreams. The Cardinals are dead-last, and that is something that should maintain itself during the 2026 season.

Not only do the Cardinals sport a bottom-5 roster and one of the worst quarterback situations in the league, but they also have a horrific quarterback situation at the moment and should be viewed as a clear favorite to earn the top pick in the 2027 NFL Draft, which could be used on someone like Arch Manning from Texas.

I would also argue that some of these teams are multiple years away given the sheer amount of roster holes they have.

17. Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns are in a similar boat, as they could not only be in a tough division, but the quarterback situation might honestly be worse than in Arizona. The one reason why the Browns are ranked ahead of the Cardinals here is that the Cardinals are in a better division. The NFC West was insanely deep in 2025, and the AFC North shouldn't be that tough.

The Browns need a franchise quarterback in the worst way, but they do have some nice young pieces who could become long-term fixtures. General Manager Andrew Berry, believe it or not, has done a nice job in the NFL Draft in recent years.

Obviously, the Deshaun Watson trade just did not go as many of us expected it to be, and it's sent the franchise back for years.

16. Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins have a new front office, coaching staff, and quarterback. This team is the epitome of being in a rebuild, so this could take a few seasons. While the Dolphins do have talent, they aren't close to being in a playoff spot.

They signed Malik Willis in the offseason, and while Willis could become the next breakout quarterback, there are a plethora of other roster holes that would contribute to this team struggling to win many games this year.

Simply put, the Dolphins are among the worst teams in the NFL right now and may struggle to win five games.