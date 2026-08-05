NFL Power Rankings: Head coach rankings for 2026 as training camp rolls on

9. Matt LaFleur, Green Bay Packers

Matt LaFleur has sustained success as a head coach for years now and has brought more stability to the Green Bay Packers franchise. We have seen the Packers max-out in the Jordan Love era, but things have gone so well for this team that getting into the playoffs each year, even if going one-and-done, is largely viewed as a failure.

LaFleur knows how to be a head coach and win at a high level, but that playoff success has evaded him, for the most part. He did receive an extension recently, which is notable, but he'll have to start making a deep run in the postseason.

8. DeMeco Ryans, Houston Texans

In his three years on the job, DeMeco Ryans has been into the AFC Divisional Round each time, but he's failed to see his team get over that hump. Ryans is still very early in his coaching career, which does make his accomplishments that much more impressive, and since he's still early on, he does deserve more runway to see if he can get over the hump.

With his fiery defensive, player-focused mindset, Ryans is every bit of a top-10 head coach in this league and could rise more if the Texans are able to go on a deep run this year.

7. Dan Campbell, Detroit Lions

One of the heavier lifts that any head coach has done in recent years is Dan Campell and his work with the Detroit Lions. We've gotten to a point with the Lions where a non-playoff season is a shocking disappointment. Campbell's Lions have finished with a winning record four years in a row and also won 27 regular season games across the 2023 and 2024 season.

Campbell does need to figure out how to get his defense in a better spot, but if their injuries regress to the mean there in 2026, the Lions are going to be just fine.