NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the top 20 MVP candidates for the 2026 season

While the MVP has turned into the 'best quarterback' award for over a decade now, it's still possible that a non-quarterback wins the award, but I am not sure that happens anytime soon. As we rapidly approach the 2026 NFL Season, most can agree who the very top MVP candidates are this year.

It's absolutely some variation of the league's best quarterbacks, obviously, and that should remain the case throughout the regular season, but instead of looking at the five or 10 most logical MVP candidates, we've opened this list up into the 20 most likely MVP candidates.

This is going to be a bit of a predictions article, but we're also going to use recent production and overall talent to rank the top 20 MVP candidates for the 2026 season.

Power-ranking the top 20 MVP candidates for the 2026 NFL Season

20. Sam Darnold, Seattle Seahawks

Sam Darnold has won 28 regular season games over the past two seasons, as he's been a part of two 14-3 squads, winning the Super Bowl this past season. Not only is Darnold able to throw the ball down the field better than most, but he's on a juggernaut of a team and is now in year two with the franchise.

A step forward production-wise with Darnold now having some increased comfort in the offense is realistic.

19. Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams

Puka Nacua led the NFL in receptions in the 2025 season and could have the best chance of any wide receiver to become the NFL's first 2,000-yard player. Matthew Stafford is his quarterback, and Stafford has been the starter for the two most prolific wide receiver seasons in NFL history, held by Calvin Johnson and Cooper Kupp.

If Nacua is able to stay on the field for all 17 games, it's possible that we see this all-time record being reached, which would surely put him right in the middle of the MVP race.

18. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

While it wasn't close, Jalen Hurts did finish second in the MVP voting back in 2022, so he has flirted with this award before. He is a limited quarterback, but there is enough talent around him for another MVP-caliber season to be in view.

17. Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions

Jahmyr Gibbs is a true weapon for the Detroit Lions, and he could be in for more of a bell-cow role now that David Montgomery is on the Houston Texans. Gibbs has not been a stranger to the endzone and now may be able to lead the NFL in scrimmage yards. If he led the league in yards and touchdowns, he'd have a shot.