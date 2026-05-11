NFL Power Rankings: Jalen Hurts not at the top of NFC East QB rankings

2. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

Jalen Hurts is a quarterback. He's not a great one, and he's certainly not a bad one, either. However, it's not insane to say that Hurts has some serious limitations as a passer, and when things aren't nearly perfect on offense, Hurts' weaknesses tend to shine through.

We have seen this in recent years - 2023 and 2025 are two prime examples of this. And yes, multiple things can be true at once - Hurts has been a part of a ton of two Super Bowl teams and one Super Bowl victor. He has a great ability as a runner and never really seems to get phased or too amped up in the big moment.

But this is not a strong passer - he's not someone any team can entrust to be a consistent dropback player. Hurts isn't someone you'll ask to throw the ball 35 times a game. He'll take the No. 2 spot in our power rankings, but there is a chance he drips to three of four during the season.

Given that both Dart and Daniels could both have a higher ceiling, Hurts limitations could quickly see his ranking in the division dip lower than people think.

1. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

One of the very best quarterbacks in the NFL, and the best in the NFC East, Dak Prescott takes the top spot in our NFC East quarterback rankings. Consistently one of the most prolific passers in the NFL, Prescott now appears to have a defense good enough to help the Dallas Cowboys get back into the playoffs.

Prescott isn't an elite athlete or anything, but he constantly wins from the pocket and is a wizard pre-snap. Even with Prescott being on the wrong side of 30, the game he plays is sustainable well into his 30s.

Sure, the Cowboys haven't necessarily made a ton of progress in the playoffs in the Prescott era, but he's one player, and one player can't do everything. Prescott is the best quarterback in the division and one of the better passers in our league.