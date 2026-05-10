NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the top 200 players for the 2026 season

The NFL is littered with top-tier players, but with about 50 players on an active roster, and there being 32 teams, there are well over 1,500 players in the league on a roster at any given moment, and it's even more during the offseason before roster cut-downs happen.

Ranking the very best players in the league would not be a challenge, and even ranking the best 50 in the NFL would not be too hard, but we want to take things up a huge notch with some insanely deep player power rankings.

Our biggest power rankings to date; we've ranked the 200 best players in the NFL. We've included players who are still in the league but are not yet on teams, as they're obviously still in the league. However, we have not included any rookies, as the rookie class hasn't taken a single snap in a game, so it wouldn't make sense to include them. Our rankings would be best suited being based on a player's total body of work, but we also have to toe a fine line and put a bit more emphasis on 2025 production, as the NFL is a 'what have you done for me lately' league as well. Let's do this.

NFL Power Rankings, 2026: Ranking the top 200 players in the league

200. Joe Alt, OT, Los Angeles Chargers

Limited to just six games in 2025, Joe Alt manages to get in the top-200. He's one of the better tackles in the NFL already, when healthy.

199. Cam Ward, QB, Tennessee Titans

After a rookie season in which Cam Ward really began to put things together down the stretch, he lands at 199 in our power rankings.

198. Stefon Diggs, WR, Free Agent

Having lost a step but clearly still productive, Stefon Diggs' 1,000-yard season in 2025 is absolutely worthy of his ranking in our top 200 players.

197. Joe Tippmann, OC, New York Jets

One of the more underrated linemen in the league, New York Jets' Joe Tippmann is a steady presence along the team's interior.

196. Amarius Mims, OT, Cincinnati Bengals

Another young, underrated offensive lineman, Amarius Mims and the entire Cincinnati Bengals' offensive line really came together nicely in 2025.

195. Dalton Schultz, TE, Houston Texans

Dalton Schultz is a rock-solid receiving tight end and is honestly as reliable as they come. The perfect example of a 'good not great' player in this league, Schultz is 195 in our rankings.

194. TreVeyon Henderson, RB, New England Patriots

A solid rookie season for the dual-threat TreVeyon Henderson could set the stage for a major breakout in 2026.

193. Tyler Shough, QB, New Orleans Saints

Tyler Shough was another rookie quarterback in 2025 who largely played quite well. He's got a clever off-schedule ability and appears to be good enough to breakout in 2026.

192. Hjalte Froholdt, OC, Arizona Cardinals

Really coming on as a quality center with the Arizona Cardinals, Hjalte Froholdt may not be a household name, but he's one of the better centers in the league.

191. Marcus Jones, CB, New England Patriots

Marcus Jones had three interceptions and 11 passes defended for the AFC champions in 2025, earning second-team All-Pro honors.

190. KaVonte Turpin, WR, Dallas Cowboys

An elite return man, KaVonte Turpin doesn't really move the needle a lot as a true wide receiver, but he's quite good on special teams.

189. Chimere Dike, WR, Tennessee Titans

Chimere Dike lead the NFL in all-purpose yards in 2025, doing damage as a receiver, kick returner, and punt returner.

188. J.K. Dobbins, RB, Denver Broncos

J.K. Dobbins was on pace for over 1,300 yards with the Denver Broncos, but a foot injury ended what could have been a majorly productive year.

187. Jakobi Meyers, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars

As sure-handed as they come, Jakobi Meyers lands inside our top-200. He was a huge part of the Jacksonville offense breaking out in 2025.

186. Emeka Egbuka, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Emeka Egbuka is a future No. 1 wide receiver, and he honeslty might already be there for Tampa Bay.

185. George Karlaftis, DE, Kansas City Chiefs

George Karlaftis isn't a special player, but he's been productive for multiple years and only recently turned 25 years old.

184. Dre’Mont Jones, OLB, New England Patriots

Another rock-solid pass-rusher, Dre'Mont Jones has been a 3-4 defensive end and a true outside linebacker in his career.

183. Foye Oluokun, LB, Jacksonville Jaguars

A tackling machine, Foye Oluokun is a high-floor player for Jacksonville and has a nose for the football.

182. Al-Quadin Muhammad, DE, Detroit Lions

With 11 sacks and 20 quarterback hits in 2025, Al-Quadin Muhammad's career year lands him 182nd in our power rankings.

181. Jordan Battle, SAF, Cincinnati Bengals

Jordan Battle played the best football of his career for the Cincinnati Bengals in 2025. He's also never missed a game in three years in the NFL.