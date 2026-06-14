NFL Power Rankings: NFC biggest winners and losers after 2026 OTAs

14. Atlanta Falcons: Loser

The Atlanta Falcons have some major question marks on the defensive side of the ball right now, as well as some major question marks at the quarterback position. And the former certainly won't be answered at OTAs, but for a team like this, neither will the latter.

Defensively, the losses of David Onyemata and Kaden Elliss loom large, and the Falcons don't really know what to expect with James Pearce Jr.'s situation overall. Jeff Ulbrich helped them take a big step forward last season as a unit, but this is a group that now has lost some key contributors and might be missing its breakout pass rusher.

The quarterback situation with Michael Penix Jr. and Tua Tagovailoa simply needs more clarity at training camp. Penix is still making his way back from another knee injury, and Tagovailoa is still in progress of even learning the offense.

But Drake London got himself a lot of money.

13. New Orleans Saints: Winner

I've got the New Orleans Saints down the list of NFC teams right now, but only because I want to see them prove it over the course of the season. I still have the arrow pointing way up for this team, and there are a number of reasons for that.

The first is the New Orleans defense. This was one of the more underrated groups in the NFL last season, ranking 9th in the NFL in yards allowed, 4th against the pass, and 6th in rushing yards per attempt allowed. Believe it or not, the Saints' defense was also 3rd in the NFL in 3rd down efficiency and 10th in red zone efficiency.

That unit can be a major calling card, especially with clarity now at the quarterback position. The Saints have given Tyler Shough help on the offensive line and in the weapons department. They are poised for a breakout year.