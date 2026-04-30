NFL Power Rankings: NFC South roster rankings after 2026 NFL Draft

The NFC South is the definition of below average as a division, at least as of the end of the 2025 season.

Three teams in the division finished with 8-9 records, with the New Orleans Saints finishing in last place at 6-11. But if you can see the forest through the trees, there are a number of reasons to believe that the NFC South could go from one of the most underwhelming divisions in the NFL to one of the most entertaining in 2026.

The 2026 offseason has been loaded with intrigue surrounding this division. The Panthers spent big on the defensive side of the ball, while the Buccaneers reloaded after losing franchise legends Mike Evans and Lavonte David. The Falcons brought in Kevin Stefanski as their new head coach, and the Saints made arguably the most substantial additions in the playmaker department of any team in the division. We're going to take a look at each roster in the NFC South and rank them worst to best based on how they look on paper after the 2026 NFL Draft.

Saints roster looks like it could make a massive jump in latest NFL Power Rankings

4. Atlanta Falcons

I just can't bring myself to really like the Atlanta Falcons' roster right now. Even though this team won eight games last season, it doesn't feel like what they ended with last year is something they can truly build on this year.

We'll have to see how quickly Kevin Stefanski's vision can really start coming into focus for this team, because most of the additions they made this offseason feel like depth and role player upgrades. And there's nothing inherently wrong with that. You have to have good depth in the NFL.

But part of the issue is the fact that the Falcons don't exactly have the best talent in the starting lineup on either side of the ball, either. There are so many question marks with this team, starting with the quarterback position. What are the Falcons getting out of either Michael Penix Jr. or Tua Tagovailoa? Or both?

There's only so much that Bijan Robinson can do, even if he can do a lot.

I loved the value of Avieon Terrell with their top pick in this year's draft (2nd round), but two of the team's most important building blocks (Penix, James Pearce Jr.) have too big of questions to put this roster any higher than 4th right now.

3. Carolina Panthers

When I look at the moves the Carolina Panthers made defensively this offseason, I can't help but get excited about this team.

The Panthers brought in both Jaelan Phillips and Devin Lloyd in free agency to upgrade the front seven defensively, and those were arguably two of the most impactful free agents -- regardless of position -- anyone could have possibly brought in. Those two will add playmaking to a defense that already took some significant leaps forward in 2025, but they also used a 2nd-round pick on Texas Tech defensive lineman Lee Hunter, one of the best run stuffers in the draft.

The defense in Carolina will keep them in contention for the division.

The question marks are all on the offensive side of the ball. We need to see Bryce Young start to put things together more consistently, and the Panthers are mostly running it back with the group they had last year on that side of the ball. That is with the offensive line as an exception. Ikem Ekwonu's patellar tendon injury in the playoffs puts his 2026 season in question, so the Panthers used a 1st-round pick on Monroe Freeling.

That is both a great pick and concerning investment with the context of Ekwonu's recovery process. The Panthers didn't do enough to boost the offense, especially at tight end. They can still be a better team this year because of that defense.

2. New Orleans Saints

I actually fought myself a little bit here to put the Saints in the #2 overall spot. I want to put them in the #1 spot.

I really like what they've done with this roster in short order, rebuilding and reloading on both sides of the ball with just a lot of really smart additions. Let's start by looking at the offense, where you might think we'll talk about Jordyn Tyson or Travis Etienne straight away, but no. The addition of David Andrews at left guard is a stellar pickup for the Saints, and it helps get you even more excited about the weapons they added for Tyler Shough after an impressive rookie season.

Defensively, the Saints let go of a franchise legend (Cameron Jordan), but they have replenished on the defensive side of the ball with some really intriguing talent and players who could take them to the next level on that side of the ball.

The return of Kaden Elliss is a huge pickup for the Saints after losing Demario Davis, and the trade to acquire former Raiders 1st-round pick Tyree Wilson is a really fun risk/reward proposition on talent. The Saints got Martin Emerson Jr. in free agency, a really intriguing dart throw coming off of injury, and they also absolutely stole defensive lineman Christen Miller with their 2nd-round pick.

The pieces need to come together, but this roster looks really fun on paper going into the 2026 season.

1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

You don't want to minimize the losses of players like Mike Evans and Lavonte David, but dare I say...The Bucs look better in 2026?

This was one of the most disappointing teams in the NFL last season. The Bucs looked like legitimate Super Bowl contenders early in the year, and Baker Mayfield looked like an MVP candidate. Then all of a sudden, the whole operation just fell off a cliff.

The Bucs' decline last year was largely due to injuries, and while you can't bank on better luck, you have to assume you're going to get the best out of your top guys. The additions of Kenneth Gainwell and Ted Hurst to the offense are really intriguing. Gainwell was one of the best pass-catching threats out of the backfield in the NFL last year. Hurst is going to need time to develop, but has the physical talent to be a weapon immediately for Baker Mayfield, who does not shy away from going after his rookies.

Defensively is where we see the most substantial investments from the Bucs. They stole a trio of players in the draft with Rueben Bain, Josiah Trotter, and Keionte Scott. I think all of those guys will play and play at a high level right away. The addition of Bain, especially, could give the Bucs the pass-rush weapon off the edge they've been sorely lacking in recent years.