NFL Power Rankings: Non-playoff teams that will make playoffs in 2026

This year proved to us that the amount of parity present in the NFL could really make any scenario be on the table. As the playoffs continues, the teams that just barely made it are probably more mad under these circumstances, as the league is wide open for the Super Bowl LX trophy.

With the Wild Card Round coming to an end soon, the Divisional Round promises to be entertaining. While we're talking about the current NFL playoff picture right now, we can still chat about those teams that did not make the playoffs, as some of them might not be all that far from returning in 2026.

Let's power rank the non-playoff teams for 2025 most likely to return in the 2026 season. Which team sticks out as being the most likely to get back into the big dance?

Ranking non-playoff teams with the best chance at getting back in the 2026 NFL Season

5. Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings won five games in a row to end the 2025 NFL Season and finished 9-8 on the season. The Vikings honestly would have made the playoffs this year with average QB play, but there lies the issue. However, there does seem to be a path for this team to find some type of upgrade in the offseason or at least some competition for JJ McCarthy. Adding Mac Jones via trade would make a lot of sense, and the team's defense is already pretty much set in stone.

The Vikings aren't that far away, and while we made some jokes all year about JJ McCarthy's 'nine' alter-ego, this team could easily get back in 2026.

4. Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts were 7-1 on the season, and this team was well on its way to a playoff berth and a likely AFC South title, but Daniel Jones obviously tore his Achilles. When you look at the Colts' situation, neither they or Jones have much of an option outside of just running it back, and that isn't a bad thing at all.

Jones was playing quite well, so a scenario where Daniel Jones is re-upped on a one or two-year deal makes sense, as this roster is otherwise very good.