NFL Power Rankings on Christmas Day: Who gets coal, who gets presents?

There are three NFL games on Christmas, but only one team, the Denver Broncos, is actually currently in the playoff picture, and you can just tell that the NFL did not expect that to be the case, but here we are.

There is simply a ton of parity in the league this year, and it's turned into one of the more entertaining NFL seasons in recent memory. With the final two weeks of the regular season about here, the final playoff spots and division titles will all be clinched.

Before we embark on some intense Week 17 action, we have some fresh NFL power rankings. Which teams are getting coal for Christmas, and which teams are getting a ton of presents?

Updated NFL Power Rankings on Christmas Day

32. Las Vegas Raiders

With the major moves Vegas made this past offseason, they certainly expected to at least finish with a winning record, but this team has been horrendous and is likely going to blow it up again this offseason.

31. New York Giants

Jaxson Dart might end up being something, but he has to learn how to protect himself better, and the Giants still have to get the next coaching staff right, which is no easy task at all.

30. New York Jets

The New York Jets' defense does not have a single interception this year. This team has taken a step back, but they have a ton of NFL Draft capital to rebound in the next few seasons.

29. Tennessee Titans

Cam Ward has made some big-time throws this year, and you can absolutely see the foundation of who could be a future franchise passer, but the work has only just begun for the Titans.

28. Arizona Cardinals

After a 2-0 start, the Cardinals have struggled to win another game. I would be shocked if there wasn't major change for this franchise this coming offseason. Just about everything needs to change.

27. Cleveland Browns

If nothin else, Myles Garrett seems to be on the cusp of breaking the single-season sack record, and the defense overall is quite good, but until the front office gets serious about fixing the offense, the team is going to remain stuck first gear.

26. Washington Commanders

Coming within just one game of the Super Bowl in 2024, the Washington Commanders have double-digit losses and need to add a ton of talent on both sides of the ball. The roster flaws were hidden last year, but they were magnified this year.

25. Miami Dolphins

Tua Tagovailoa is likely not going to be on the team in 2026, so the lowly Miami Dolphins might be headed toward a reset and a much-needed new era.