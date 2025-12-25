NFL Power Rankings on Christmas Day: Who gets coal, who gets presents?

12. Green Bay Packers

The Packers are going in the wrong direction at the wrong time, and a team once in a good spot to win the NFC North might go one-and-done when the playoffs roll around.

11. Philadelphia Eagles

Enduring a bit of a Super Bowl hangover this year, the Eagles aren't going to go far in the postseason but could ride their playoff experience to a victory.

10. Los Angeles Chargers

The LA Chargers have battled poor offensive line play all year, and I just have a feeling that catches up to them in the playoffs.

9. Buffalo Bills

A regressed defense and an offense in need of another weapon, the Buffalo Bills are good but aren't the normal juggernaut we are used to seeing.

8. San Francisco 49ers

One of the more interesting teams in the NFL, the San Francisco 49ers have quietly gotten to 11-4 on the season and could win out to earn the top seed for the NFC playoffs.

7. Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears are on the cusp of winning the NFC North, but this team is still flawed - the passing attack and pass rush both need to get better.

6. Houston Texans

Winners of 10 of their last 12, the Houston Texans are surging at the right time and could carry themselves deep into the playoffs thanks to an elite defense.

5. Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars may have put the NFL on notice by beating the Broncos in Denver. They rise a bit in our latest NFL power rankings.

4. Los Angeles Rams

The LA Rams drop a bit in our updated power rankings thanks to a brutal Week 16 collapse against the Seattle Seahawks, but they still have the MVP of the league in Matthew Stafford.

3. New England Patriots

The New England Patriots are 12-3 after their latest win, beating the Baltimore Ravens in primetime. The Pats are a well-rounded club but might be a year too early to make a deep playoff run, as the roster is not special

2. Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos did just win 11 games in a row, which is insane. Still sitting at 12-3 and atop the AFC, the Broncos still have to have a ton of things not go their way to not earn that top AFC seed - they control their own destiny for the playoffs.

1. Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks are now in a great position to earn the top seed for the NFC playoffs. Sam Darnold is playing great football, and the defense is talented and explosive. This team does not have a notable weakness right now.