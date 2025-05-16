Now that the dust has settled from the NFL schedule release and the 2025 NFL Draft, let's try to predict each double-digit win team in the 2025 season. The offseason programs will begin to ramp up more as we get into the late-Spring and Summer months.

And soon enough, the 2025 NFL Season itself will begin at the beginning of September. The neat thing about today's NFL is just how much parity this league has, so it could make for a ton of 'good' teams in 2025.

We tried to predict each double-digit win team and their record right here, so let's get into it.

NFL Power Rankings: Predicting all double-digit win teams in 2025 season

13. Cincinnati Bengals: 10-7

Even if the Cincinnati Bengals field the 18th-ranked scoring defense in 2025, for example, that may be plenty good enough for this team to finish with at least 10 wins. Cincy's offense is so good that the defense honestly just does not have to blow it, which is something they did in 2024.

12. Atlanta Falcons: 10-7

One of my favorite sleeper picks in 2025 is the Atlanta Falcons, who have a young QB in Michael Penix Jr with a wealth of weapons around him on offense. Honesty, if Penix can't figure it out with the Falcons, he's not going to amount to much in the NFL.

Atlanta wins 10 games and the NFC South in 2025.

11. Arizona Cardinals: 10-7

Another sleeper pick of mine for 2025, the Arizona Cardinals totally rebuilt their defensive line and turned it into a huge strength - this team was also 6-4 at one point in 2024 and now have a good enough roster to compete and make the postseason.

10. Houston Texans: 11-6

The Houston Texans have gone 10-7 and won the AFC South in each year of the CJ Stroud era. At some point, this team has to take a step forward, right? Well, they take a slight step forward and win one more game, finishing with 11 wins and capturing the division yet again.

9. Green Bay Packers: 11-6

It might be quite hard for the Green Bay Packers to ascend into elite status with how good the NFC North and conference itself are becoming. They again win 11 games and feel like a lot of meat was left on the bone, but 11 wins is nothing to scoff at in today's NFL.

8. Philadelphia Eagles: 11-6

A slight regression from the defending Super Bowl champions is on the menu in 2025. The Eagles are too talented to not win a ton of games, but they do have a below-average passer at QB, some notable roster turnover on defense, and a new offensive coordinator for the fourth year in a row.

7. Kansas City Chiefs: 12-5

The Kansas City Chiefs won a ton of games by slim margins in 2024, and I just can't see them winning all of their one-score games for a second season in a row. That simply isn't going to happen again.

6. Denver Broncos: 12-5

The Denver Broncos lost six of their seven games by one score in 2024. Just imagine if they split those one score games? A team I believe can make another jump in 2025, the Broncos finish with 12 wins and win the AFC West.

5. Washington Commanders: 12-5

There would be nothing wrong with winning 12 games for the second year in a row, as we are predicting the Eagles to win 11, so the Commanders end up winning the division in our record predictions and rankings.

4. Los Angeles Rams: 12-5

The LA Rams finished the season 9-3 after starting 1-4, so this team is a lot closer to being a 12-win team than a 10-win team if you ask me. Matthew Stafford is still slinging it at a high level, and I personally view the Rams as a Super Bowl contender.

3. Detroit Lions: 12-5

A slight regression could be on the menu for the Detroit Lions because of just how many games they won in 2024, how hard that is to replicate, and them losing Ben Johnson to the Chicago Bears head coaching job. They should still be able to win the NFC North with this 12-5 record prediction, though.

2. Baltimore Ravens: 13-4

The regular season champions but playoff chokers, the Baltimore Ravens finish 13-4 in our predictions and will again win the AFC North.

1. Buffalo Bills: 13-4

The Buffalo Bills have a cupcake schedule in the 2025 NFL Season, and they honestly may win more than 13 games, which would be insane. We keep saying that 'this' will be the year for the Bills - well, will 2025 be the year?