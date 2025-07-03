NFL Power Rankings: Predicting the 10 worst teams when the 2025 season ends

8. Tennessee Titans

Most of what the Titans have been doing this offseason, I do not like at all. The Titans getting Cam Ward with the 1st overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft was an interesting decision considering Ward might have been the 6th or 7th-best quarterback in last year's talented class.

Does that mean anything for his future projection in the NFL? Not really. Quarterbacks need the right situation and fit, but that's true of everyone. The stuff I dislike about what the Titans have been doing this offseason has more to do with their free agency strategy, bringing in a bunch of B-list or C-list guys for way more money than they should.

The strategy of new GM Mike Borgonzi seemed to be right in line with the strategy of the previous regime. The Titans just don't have the quality of talent on the roster or depth to be able to be overly competitive this season unless Cam Ward pulls a Jayden Daniels.

7. New York Jets

The New York Jets are one of a variety of teams hoping for a Washington Commanders-like resurgence in the 2025 season. The Jets have a new GM, a new head coach, a new quarterback, and an entirely overhauled offensive lineup after the departure of Aaron Rodgers and his cronies.

New head coach Aaron Glenn will have his work cut out for him with Justin Fields firmly entrenched as his starting quarterback. The Jets might give Fields the best combination of offensive line and weapons that he's had since he was at Ohio State.

With how dynamic Fields is capable of being, and the talent the Jets have defensively, it's not out of the question that this team bounces back in 2025. But the more likely scenario feels like the Jets end up in the top five of next year's draft, searching for a long-term solution at QB.