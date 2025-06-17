NFL reporter says what we already all knew about Jets' QB Justin Fields

Justin Fields is now on his third team in as many seasons, and there is a clear reason for that...

I have no idea why people are trying to make Justin Fields happen in 2025, but here we are. I guess his calm personality and the dual-threat nature with which he plays the game is enough for people to believe. The Chicago Bears traded Fields for practically nothing to the Pittsburgh Steelers last offseason, and Fields ended up getting benched for Russell Wilson.

Fields signed a deal with the New York Jets in free agency. It's a two-year deal but is essentially something the Jets can move on from after one season, and after this latest report from Jets minicamp, that might be a wise idea...

Justin Fields is still... Justin Fields

Here is NFL reporter Ralph Vacchiano on Justin Fields and some observations from their minicamp:

Two observations from two days of Jets' minicamp:



1. QB Justin Fields has a rocket arm and is capable of some impressive, precision passes. He may often follow those by sailing throws high and wide.



2. WR Garrett Wilson might get targeted 200 times in this offense this year. pic.twitter.com/8v9jLW3pT0 — Ralph Vacchiano (@RalphVacchiano) June 11, 2025

I don't know how else to put this, but Justin Fields has never been an accurate QB, and that isn't going to change. He's on his third NFL team in five years and is still the same passer he's been since coming out of college. Sure, he can feed his top playmaker, but that isn't going to do much for the offense if he can't be accurate from down-to-down and series-to-series.

My guess here is that the Jets needed to sign a QB who could at least be competent for a season while the new coaching staff and front office evaluates the rest of the roster. New York might be as logical a team as any to make a major and aggressive push in the 2026 NFL Draft to land a top QB prospect.

Being that Justin Fields is already observed struggling with his accuracy, nothing has changed. Fields is also going to take a ton of sacks and typically holds onto the ball for too long, so this could be another long and painful year of inept offense from the New York Jets franchise.