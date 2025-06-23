NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the best GMs in the league for the 2025 season

There are a ton of great general managers in the NFL. Let's rank the very best for the 2025 NFL Season.

Being a GM in the NFL has to be the hardest GM job in all of sports, right? With the amount of players on an NFL roster, there are so many different chances for a GM to whiff big-time, and in the NFL, the biggest whiffs are usually at the QB position.

But there are some GMs in the league who have seemed to master their craft and are head-and-shoulders above their counterparts. We tried our best to power rank the 10 best general managers in the NFL for the 2025 season.

Let's get into it!

NFL Power Rankings: Who are the best GMs in the NFL?

10. George Paton, Denver Broncos

Just a couple of years ago, George Paton was absolutely one of the worst GMs in the NFL, as he honestly made a pair of fireable offenses when he traded for Russell Wilson and hired Nathaniel Hackett.

But over the past few seasons, thanks to getting the head coach right, we have seen many of Paton's investments pay off, as many of the draft picks have become to develop, and they hit the nail on the head with their Bo Nix selection. Paton is 10th in our GM power rankings.

9. Nick Caserio, Houston Texans

Nick Caserio deserves a ton of credit for the work he's done with the Houston Texans. Hitting on CJ Stroud has turned this franchise around for the better. Caserio is just inside the top-10 in our GM power rankings.

8. Brett Veach, Kansas City Chiefs

Brett Veach absolutely gets a bit too much credit - the Chiefs roster just isn't all that great, as it's gotten too Mahomes-reliant at times. I think Veach is a very good GM, but he's far from being one of the best in my eyes.

There are serious questions along the offensive line and at other key positions like tight end and even in the secondary.