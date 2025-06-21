NFL Power Rankings: Predicting the top 10 teams when the 2025 season ends

8. Los Angeles Rams

A legitimate Super Bowl contender, I honestly felt like I needed to rank the Los Angeles Rams a lot higher than this, but eighth might be a safe bet for now. The team signed Davante Adams in free agency and might be making a bold move in the secondary quite soon. Overall, in their post-Super Bowl seasons, this could be the best team they've had.

GM Les Snead has done a great job at rebuilding this roster with young talent and trying to maximize the remaining years of the Matthew Stafford era. LA is eighth in our NFL power rankings from the future.

7. Kansas City Chiefs

I am definitely a bit lower on the Kansas City Chiefs for the 2025 NFL Season than most. The roster might now be the third-best in the AFC West, and they have questions all over the place, specifically at offensive line, tight end, running back, wide receiver, and maybe even in the secondary.

But Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid are still on the sideline, so that in an of itself might be good for KC to win double-digit games for the 100th-straight year.

6. Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles are going to endure a bit of a Super Bowl hangover in the 2025 NFL Season, and the departures of Milton Williams, Josh Sweat, and Mekhi Becton can't be ignored. The team also traded CJ Gardner-Johnson to the Houston Texans.

Jalen Hurts also has yet another new offensive coordinator and is an average QB at best, so a slight regression on both sides of the ball feels likely for Philly, but they can still win a playoff game.

5. Denver Broncos

Are the Denver Broncos could to compete with the big boys in the 2025 NFL Season? The answer is probably a resounding yes, as the defense might just be the best in the NFL on paper, and the offense did add a good bit of talent in the 2025 offseason.

The untapped potential of Bo Nix also has to be at play here. All in all, if Denver hits its stride, this team could make a deep playoff run, but it does feel like they are still another year away from legitimately competing for a Super Bowl. They are fifth in our NFL power rankings from the future.