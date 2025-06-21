NFL Power Rankings: Best WR duos in the league ranked for the 2025 season

There are a ton of quality WR duos in the NFL. Let's rank the very best for the 2025 season.

The latest duo to form in the NFL is CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens on the Dallas Cowboys, and while people love to hate on Dallas, this duo could both put up 1,000-yard seasons in 2025, which is going to be a handful for opposing defenses to stop.

But there are better duos in the NFL, and as Summer begins and we progress through the rest of the 2025 offseason, we've power ranked the best. Being that the NFL has slowly morphed into a passing-first league to a degree, having competent wide receivers is becoming more and more valuable.

But that isn't the entire team - you'll find yourself reading about WR duos that are on so-so teams. But anyway, let's rank the best for the 2025 NFL Season.

NFL Power Rankings: Best WR duos in the league?

5. Puka Nacua & Davante Adams - Los Angeles Rams

Signing Davante Adams in free agency, the Los Angeles Rams have an elite WR duo with Adams and Puka Nacua. Both are bigger receivers who can win with their physicality, but Adams is someone who has typically won with his shifty route-running.

This could be one of the best WR units that Matthew Stafford has had in his NFL career, and even though Adams is getting up there in age, he did have over 1,000 yards in the 2024 NFL Season. Nacua played in just 11 games in 2024 and was 10 yards shy of 1,000, but he did average 90 yards a contest, which 1,530 yards over a full season.

4. CeeDee Lamb & George Pickens - Dallas Cowboys

It did feel like George Pickens didn't have another team fit. The Dallas Cowboys have been searching for a second wide receiver to pair next to CeeDee Lamb for years now, and Pickens seems to be that guy. Both Lamb and Picksn are 1,000-yard players in this league, and Dak Prescott is a very good quarterback, so he should have no trouble at all feeding the ball to these two.

This duo is no. 4 in our power rankings.