NFL Power Rankings: Ranking 2026 QB battles least interesting to most in 2026

For the first time in a long time, it feels like the majority of the NFL has either a solidified quarterback position, or at least a solid plan for their starting job entering training camp.

Essentially, it just feels like there are fewer quarterback battles around the league this season, but there are still some really important ones that will be unfolding with training camps now on the very near horizon.

Which quarterback battles around the league are the most interesting? That would depend on how serious teams are about either changing starters or letting a young player play. Which battles will be the most intense and have the biggest long-term implications?

Our latest NFL Power Rankings will be taking a look at some of the top quarterback battles around the NFL heading into the month of July, ranking them based on how interesting -- or not -- they may be.

NFL Power Rankings: Top 4 starting QB battles ranked least interesting to most

4. Las Vegas Raiders: Kirk Cousins vs. Fernando Mendoza

Considering the Las Vegas Raiders have gone on record as saying they want Kirk Cousins to be their starting quarterback for the entire 2026 season in an ideal world, this quarterback "battle" is probably the least interesting of them all.

But it at least makes the list because Fernando Mendoza is the #1 overall pick, Heisman Winner, National Champion, and future face of the franchise. Raider Nation is going to be eager to see that era officially ushered in, and patience for Kirk Cousins will be hanging by a thread, if that.

Cousins had a pretty strong finish to the 2025 season with the Atlanta Falcons, but not strong enough to really consider him a lock to start the entire 2026 campaign. The grizzled veteran has played a lot of really good football in his career, but the Raiders' roster around him is still a work in progress.

Maybe that's why they want him to play this season and not Mendoza.

But if Mendoza is lighting it up, he'll be hard to keep off the field for the much more limited Cousins.

3. Cleveland Browns: Shedeur Sanders vs. Deshaun Watson

I've gone on record as saying that I think the idea of Deshaun Watson actually getting the chance to start for the Cleveland Browns feels far-fetched. Even though there is a new sheriff in town with head coach Todd Monken taking over, the Browns realize that Watson is a sunk cost at this point. He's taking up a roster spot and he's paid a lot of money, but his primary purpose is going to be posing a legitimate threat to Sanders.

The Browns don't want to hand Sanders a starting job. They probably don't even want it to seem like he's the front-runner at this point. It's all about optics and intangible motivation at this point.

With that being said, there is a chance Watson could actually win the starting job, but that really does feel like it would present more negative press the Browns have already dealt with and don't need.

Especially after trading Myles Garrett, this season is about evaluation. Getting as long of a look at Shedeur Sanders as possible would be the best course of action for the Browns, they simply have to arrive there.

2. Atlanta Falcons: Tua Tagovailoa vs. Michael Penix Jr.

Is it possible that Kevin Stefanski could replace 2024 1st-round pick Michael Penix Jr. with former Dolphins franchise QB Tua Tagovailoa in his first year as Atlanta Falcons head coach?

Yes, it's very possible. Maybe even likely.

Penix has completed just under 60 percent of his passes through two NFL seasons, if you want to call them "seasons" to begin with. He has just 12 touchdown passes and 6 interceptions in 14 games, and is now coming off of the third major knee reconstruction surgery of his career.

Penix's football career, up to this point, has been unfortunately plagued by injuries. This is the first reconstructive surgery he's had on his left knee, but it still doesn't exactly bode well for his long-term future. Especially considering he wasn't drafted by the new regime in Atlanta, it could be bad news for Penix.

Tagovailoa is a reclamation project whose failing with the Dolphins also had a lot to do with injuries. But at his peak, Tagovailoa played some really good football in Miami. His career completion rate of 68 percent will be a stark contrast against Penix when it comes time for training camp competition.

If Tagovailoa can minimize mistakes in camp, he might upend Penix and force the Falcons to eventually send him packing.

1. Minnesota Vikings: JJ McCarthy vs. Kyler Murray

The most interesting quarterback battle of the 2026 offseason around the NFL is one that, unfortunately, feels like it's over before it even gets started.

The Minnesota Vikings are seemingly giving McCarthy one last chance during camp this year to prove he can be the team's franchise QB after going in the 1st round of the 2024 NFL Draft, but it feels like a major longshot.

This is a job that feels like Kyler Murray's to lose based on the fact that the Vikings moved so quickly to sign him in the first place, but this one will linger into training camp, maybe into the 2nd week of the preseason.

There are reasons beyond just changing head coaches that the Cardinals got rid of Murray, so it's not like he's a slam dunk, either. Murray is the former #1 overall pick and Heisman winner, and at his peak, he's been a far better QB than we've seen even in small spurts from McCarthy. If Murray can be the best version of himself, he's got a shot to resurrect his career at the age of 28 going on 29 in August.